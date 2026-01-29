Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of five counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of five counties on Friday, January 30.

In a notice on Thursday, January 29, the company said the outages are meant to allow for routine maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the Waithaka area.

Areas affected include parts of Kikuyu Road and Ngina Road, Waithaka, the DO’s Office Waithaka, Mukarara Primary School, Dagoretti High School, Maono, and Nairobi Women Hospital College.

Other affected areas are Ruthimitu Primary School, Kagira, Muhuri Road, the Border Post, Gichungo, Kagondo, Kiuru and surrounding areas.

In Kisumu County, electricity supply will be interrupted between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in the Othoo Market area, affecting Othoo Market, Ngere, Kagoro Market, Ombeyi Market, Nyakoko Secondary School, Masogo Market and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Parts of Kisii County will also be affected, with an outage scheduled from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in parts of Keroka and Nyanturago.

Areas listed include Keroka Hilltop Hotel, St. Charles Lwanga Ichuni Girls, St. James Ichuni Secondary School, Keroka Technical Training College, Nyanturago Secondary School and Nyamasibi Market.

Others are Masisi Secondary School, Abuga Hotel, Matibo Secondary School, Hema Chitago Secondary School and Nyamagesa Secondary School.

In Migori County, power will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the Thimlich area, affecting Thimlich, Nyaroya, Ongora and surrounding villages.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Muthinga, Kangaita and Gichira.

Areas affected include Muthinga, Kiriko, Eucabeth, Kanderendu, Kangaita, Gondo, Mirichu, Gichira, Kiangacha and adjacent customers.