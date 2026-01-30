Editor's Review The Australian High Commission in Kenya has issued a warning to Kenyans against fraudulent advertisements pretending to offer direct assistance with embassy officials.

The Australian High Commission in Kenya has issued a warning to Kenyans against fraudulent advertisements pretending to offer direct assistance with employment or visa processing through alleged embassy officials.

In its statement on Thursday, January 29, the High Commission cautioned that such schemes are designed to mislead and exploit unsuspecting applicants.

"Any employment advertisement claiming that an officer at the Australian High Commission can assist with securing a job or obtaining a visa for Australia is fraudulent," the statement read.

The High Commission urged members of the public to remain vigilant, warning that individuals named in these advertisements have no official connection to the mission.

"Officers at the Australian High Commission are not authorised to facilitate employment opportunities or assist with visa applications. Individuals named in such advertisements are not officers of the Australian High Commission," the statement added.

This comes a week after the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) issued a fresh warning over rising cases of job recruitment scams targeting unsuspecting job seekers.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, the authority said it had observed a worrying increase in fraudulent schemes involving individuals who claim they can secure jobs at KPA.

"The Kenya Ports Authority has noted with concern increased cases of unscrupulous individuals targeting unsuspecting members of the public purportedly to secure them employment with Kenya Ports Authority,' the statement read.

KPA explained that the fraudsters use deception by pretending to be legitimate officials or intermediaries connected to the authority.

"The fraudsters are either impersonating KPA management and staff or masquerading as agents/brokers, thus deceiving members of the public to make payments in exchange for job placement," the statement added.

KPA reaffirmed that its recruitment process is governed by strict principles of fairness and merit, leaving no room for bribery or external influence.

"The Authority, therefore, wishes to categorically reiterate that it is an equal opportunity employer that upholds fairness, transparency, professionalism, and we have a merit-based and structured recruitment process," the statement continued.

KPA further warned job seekers not to share personal information or send money to anyone claiming to offer employment on its behalf, noting that it will not take responsibility for losses incurred through such scams.

"Further, it is important to note that the Authority does not solicit or accept any form of payment from individuals seeking employment. Members of the public are therefore advised to refrain from sharing personal information or making any payments to the fraudsters. KPA will not be liable for any losses resulting from these scams," the statement concluded.