Editor's Review Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued an apology moments after he threatened to suspend military cooperation with the United States (US).

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued an apology moments after he threatened to suspend military cooperation with the United States (US).

In a statement on Friday, January 30, General Muhoozi explained that he was given the wrong information.

The Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) noted that he spoke to the US Ambassador, adding that the military cooperation will continue as usual.

“I want to apologise to our great friends, the United States, for my earlier tweets that I have now deleted.

“I was being fed wrong information. I have spoken with the US Ambassador to our country, and everything is okay. We are going to continue our military cooperation as usual,” said General Muhoozi.

File image of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In an X post that has since been deleted, Muhoozi accused the US Embassy in Kampala of aiding Bobi Wine’s escape.

General Muhoozi further threatened to suspend all cooperation with the US government, including the mission in Somalia.

This comes days after US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Cory Booker called on the US government to hold accountable the players in the Ugandan government who are said to have violated the civil rights of opposition members.

In a statement, the two senators argued that the Ugandan election on January 15, 2026, was a travesty of an electoral process that should have otherwise been free and fair.

The duo also said the Ugandan government's move to shut down the internet was a blatant violation of the citizens' rights to freedom of expression.

"The Trump Administration and U.S. State Department must use all tools available, including a review of U.S. security assistance, to hold individuals in Uganda accountable for undermining democratic principles and endangering the lives of citizens seeking to freely participate in the election," the senators stated.