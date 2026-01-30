Editor's Review The reconciliation took place in Kapseret constituency, where both sides agreed to put aside their differences and focus on unity and progress.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has confirmed that he has accepted an apology from his critics, marking an end to months of public feuding that had been characterised by sharp exchanges and personal attacks.

In a brief statement on Thursday, January 29, he explained that the reconciliation took place in his constituency, where both sides agreed to put aside their differences and focus on unity and progress.

"It was a Damascus moment when Ken Maswai and Edward Tum Chebweikei showed up to apologize after months of hurling insults my way.

"At Tuiyo, Kapseret Constituency, we buried the hatchet and embraced the spirit of reconciliation; I chose to forgive them, and we moved forward as a country," he stated.

It came a day after Sudi stepped in to help a needy student who had been denied a chance to join secondary school due to financial hardship.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, the MP said he learned about the situation through social media and was deeply moved by the story.

"I came across John Ndungu's story on social media, and it hit me hard. This bright boy from Outspan village, Ngeria Ward, Kapseret Subcounty, had missed his chance at Samoei Boys High School because his mum, Mary Wanjiru, was struggling to make ends meet," he said.

Sudi explained the difficult situation the family has been facing, highlighting the burden on the student’s mother.

"She's raising him and his 11-year-old sister with cerebral palsy, washing clothes just to put food on the table. The pain of watching her kids suffer was overwhelming for her," he added.

File image of Oscar Sudi

Sudi said he intervened to ensure the boy gets an opportunity to continue with his education and pursue his goals.

"I'm grateful I could step in and support John's education. Now, he's got a chance to chase his dreams at Samoei High School. It's a small win, but it's a start," he further said.

Prior to that, Sudi had gifted two three-bedroom houses to the mother of his late staff member and to a longtime employee.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, after the handover, Sudi said he was deeply moved by the pain experienced by the mother of his late staff member after losing her son, who had been a breadwinner for the family and worked as an IT professional in one of his businesses in Eldoret.

The lawmaker explained that witnessing her grief during the burial compelled him to make a commitment to secure her future by providing land and a permanent home.

"Mama Mungai's pain is real. Losing a child is like losing a part of yourself. Now the pain of losing a son is unbearable, it's a wound that doesn't heal easily. February this year, Peninah Manyara (Mama Mungai) lost her son who was a skilled IT professional working at one of my businesses in Eldoret.

"I saw the pain of a mother losing her breadwinner, that thing touched my soul and I promised during the burial to buy her land and build a house for her and her children," he said.

Turning to the second beneficiary, Sudi recounted his first encounter with Hermstone Makam in Nairobi in 2011, saying their interaction marked the beginning of a working relationship built on trust, honesty, and dedication.

"When I met Hermstone Makam in 2011 on Riara Road in Nairobi, he was working on a construction site and asked me if he could volunteer to wash my car, and I agreed. I saw he was hardworking and honest, so I decided to take him in. I asked if he'd be willing to work for me because I saw he was a good person," he recalled.

Sudi explained that after observing Makam’s commitment, he supported his relocation to Eldoret, where he entrusted him with responsibilities at a time when the area was undeveloped.

Sudi said the employee’s loyalty over 14 years and his role in transforming the homestead motivated him to honour a long-standing promise by gifting him a home of his own.

"He did an exemplary job, and I made a promise that I'd help him have his own place one day. He's stood by me for 14 years, transforming the place where we stayed. Lately, I remembered our promise, so I gifted him a 3-bedroom house today. Because of his trust and honesty, I decided to reward him for his resilience, trustworthiness, and hard work," he concluded.