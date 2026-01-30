Editor's Review Babu expressed fears that there were plans to end his political career amid wrangles in ODM.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, called on his constituents to protect him against a plot to end his political career after he declared interest in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leadership

Speaking on Thursday, January 29, Babu reiterated his State House dream but disclosed that there were deliberate plans to tame his ambitions after he ruffled the feathers of top ODM officials.

"There are a lot of issues politically, especially within ODM. We will figure out how to resolve the issues, but one irreducible minimum is that Babu Owino should be the ODM party leader.

"We said after Baba is Babu. If Babu can rise politically, then so can you. But if you allow Babu to be harassed and finished, then the same will happen to you," Babu said.

PHOTO | COURTESY Enbakasi East MP Babu Owino addresses a crowd in his constituency.

The lawmaker disclosed that he had his eyes on the Nairobi County Governorship, but expressed concern over whether he would get the ODM ticket after his tussle with the current leadership.

Babu expressed confidence that he will eventually clinch the top seat in the country and promised that Embakasin East residents would always be welcomed to the house on the hill.

"After the county, God will take us to the State House because you are my family, and wherever you go, I will go. When I become president, and you come to visit, and they deny you entry at the gate, sit there because I will come and get you," the legislator added.

He pleaded with the youths not to give up on their lives and used his life as an example. The MP urged those without jobs to seek self-employment and equip themselves with hands-on skills that could help them generate income.

Babu's gubernatorial bid has been put to the test following his disagreement with the ODM leadership.

Recent developments in the party indicate that the Orange party would hand the ticket to Makadara MP, George Aladwa.

Alongside Babu, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, and Winnie Odinga, have put up a fight against the decision that saw Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga take over party leadership following the death of founder, Raila Odinga.

Winnie insisted that the party needed to hold a National Delegates Convention (NDC) to elect new leadership.