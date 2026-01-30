Editor's Review United Opposition leaders led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, January 30, marched to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja’s office.

Other leaders who were in the match included PLP leader Martha Karua, former Public Service CS Justin Muturi, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala, and former nominated senator Gloria Orwoba.

The opposition leaders began their march at Nairobi CBD before proceeding to Vigilance House, where IG Kanja’s office is located.

On Thursday, Malala wrote to the police boss informing him of the plan by the United Opposition leaders to visit him and formally submit their complaints.

“I write to formally notify you that the leadership of the United Opposition will visit your office on Friday, 30th January 2026, at 10:00 a.m., for the purpose of officially raising serious complaints and engaging in discussions on the way forward regarding the safety and security of opposition leaders and their supporters,” read part of the statement.

Screengrab image of United opposition leaders at the Vigilance House in Nairobi CBD.

Malala said the visit is prompted by sustained attacks, harassment, and intimidation of opposition leaders and their supporters across the country.

“These incidents have been reported to various police stations and relevant commands; however, to date, no investigations, updates, or corrective actions have been communicated or undertaken by the National Police Service,” he added.

On Sunday, January 25, Gachagua was allegedly attacked by goons and police officers while attending a service at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County.

Gachagua claimed that security operatives deployed what he described as tear gas and live ammunition during the church service, creating a tense and dangerous situation for congregants.

"William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK church, Othaya. We are marooned in church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and have torched my vehicles," the former DP stated.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the violent incident, terming it unacceptable.

Murkomen said he was deeply disturbed by the violence that occurred inside a place of worship and emphasized that such behavior has no place in society.

"I have noted with great concern the incident at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County. Violence anywhere, and least of all in a place of worship, is unacceptable," he said.

Murkomen revealed that he had already engaged IG Kanja and received assurances that swift action is being taken to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.