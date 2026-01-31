Editor's Review Among those who sent condolence messages were President William Ruto and Governor Jonathan Bii.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has lost his mother.

The family confirmed that Mama Esther Lelei passed away while receiving treatment at Eldoret Hospital.

Among those who sent condolence messages were President William Ruto, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei, and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

President William Ruto eulogized the late Esther Jerotich Tapsiargai as a woman of grace, kindness, and an enterprising spirit.

In his condolence message, Ruto noted that through her guidance and example, Mama Esther raised upright children and left a lasting imprint of discipline, care, and integrity.

"May God grant comfort and abiding strength to the family and friends of Esther Jerotich Tapsiargai as they endure this deep loss," President Ruto said.

Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim, speaking on behalf of the County Government and the people of Uasin Gishu, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Senator Mandago and his family on the passing of his beloved mother.

"Mama Esther lived a life marked by remarkable compassion, strength, and selfless devotion to her family and community. May they find comfort and peace during this difficult time," Governor Bii said.





File image of the late Mama Esther Tapsiarga Lelei.



Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei also sent her sincere condolences to Senator Mandago and his entire family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this painful time. May God grant you strength, comfort and peace," Shollei stated.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei extended his condolences to the family during a visit to the Senator at Soy Constituency in Uasin Gishu County.

"Later on in the day, I condoled with Senator Jackson Mandago following the loss of his mother, Mama Esther Tapsiarga Lelei, at Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County. I extend my condolences to the family; may God grant them comfort, resilience, and peace following her loss. May Mama rest in eternal peace," Koskei said.