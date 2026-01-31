Editor's Review The UPDF commander had threatened to sever ties with the US over Bobi Wine's missing.

The United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has taken issue with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's fiery tweets targeted at the US.

On Friday, January 30, Muhoozi, who is the commander of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and President Yoweri Museveni's son, accused the US of aiding Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine to escape from the country.

Bobi, who finished second in the disputed January 25 presidential election, has been in hiding ever since his residence was raided on by state security agents in the course of the election.

According to Muhoozi, the opposition politician was being facilitated by the US through its embassy in Kampala.

He warned that Uganda would sever its ties with the US should it "smuggle" Bobi out of Uganda.

This was before he deleted the tweets and apologised to the US.

But through its chairman, Senator Jim Risch, the Foreign Relations Committee noted that the apology and deletion of tweets by Muhoozi would not be enough.

UPDF commander General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Risch observed that it had become a routine for Muhoozi to attack the US and other foreign missions and seek to get away with it by deleting tweets and posting apologies thereafter.

He urged the administration in Washington to review its areas of partnership with Uganda, including sanctions.

"Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba has crossed a red line, and now the U.S. must reevaluate its security partnership, which includes sanctions and military cooperation with Uganda. The president's son, and likely successor, cannot just delete tweets and issue hollow apologies. The U.S. will not tolerate this level of instability and recklessness when American personnel, U.S. interests, and innocent lives in the region are at stake," Risch said.

This comes days after two US senators asked President Donald Trump to institute action against Uganda over the suppression of democracy in the country.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Cory Booker urged Washington to step in and hold Ugandan government officials accountable for alleged violations of opposition members’ civic rights.

They condemned the January 15, 2026, election as a sham, pointing to the harassment of journalists, detention of opposition leaders, and the use of teargas on protesters.

The senators also criticised the internet shutdown, the extended detention of Kizza Besigye, and threats against Bobi, stressing that Ugandan authorities must uphold democratic principles, human rights, and transparency.

They called on Trump to take action against those responsible.