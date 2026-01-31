Editor's Review Ukrainian intelligence said the slain Kenyan was carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens at the time of his death.

A Kenyan citizen recruited into the Russian armed forces has been killed while fighting in eastern Ukraine.

According to a report by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, the deceased, identified as Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, was born in 1997.

Ukrainian intelligence said his body was discovered at one of the positions held by Russian forces in the Donetsk region, following what it described as a deadly assault operation.

According to the report, Mogesa had previously lived and worked in Qatar before later signing a contract with the Russian army.

He was subsequently assigned to one of Russia’s assault units and deployed to the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said his training period was brief before he was sent into combat.

Mogesa was reportedly killed during a so-called 'meat assault,' a term used to describe high-casualty infantry attacks in which troops are sent forward with minimal protection or preparation.

Ukrainian intelligence noted that Russian forces did not evacuate his body after the operation.

The report further stated that Mogesa’s family has not received any official communication, compensation, or explanation from Russian authorities regarding his death.

In a development that has raised further concern, Ukrainian intelligence said the slain Kenyan was carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens at the time of his death.

The documents are believed to belong to fellow recruits, whom Russia may be preparing to deploy in future assault operations.

This comes weeks after the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary said eighteen Kenyans who had been fighting for Russia in the Ukraine war have been rescued and repatriated to Kenya.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 17, the office said the 18 Kenyan nationals were rescued following an intervention by the Kenyan government.

The office noted that the rescued Kenyans were issued emergency travel documents and repatriated to Kenya.

"The Government affirms that through these interventions, 18 Kenyan citizens have been successfully rescued, issued with Emergency Travel Documents, and safely repatriated to Kenya. The attached list details the affected individuals, including their travel documentation, dates of travel, and airlines," read the statement in part.

The rescued Kenyans include Benson Osieko, Shaquille Wambo, Pius Mwika, Derick Njaga, Kevin Kariuki Nduma, George Mwagona, Vincent Awiti, Wilson Mwanyalo, Orima Jobick and Daniel Moogi.

Others are Daniel Muriuki, Hitsangi Matano, Newton Maliro, Charles Lengine, John Ngeru, Stanley Mungai, Brian Kimutai and Michael Barasa.

Mudavadi’s office said the repatriated Kenyans will undergo a reintegration programme to support their full return to normal life.

According to the office, at least 200 Kenyans have been recruited to fight for Russia since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started in 2022.

"Credible reports indicate that more than 200 Kenyans may have been recruited, with networks believed to remain active in both Kenya and the Russian Federation. The Kenyan Embassy in Moscow has confirmed cases of injuries among Kenyan nationals, and others left stranded after attempted recruitment," the office stated.

Further, Mudavadi’s office said the government is engaging Russia to facilitate the movement of Kenyan nationals, including those in military camps, to Kenya’s Mission in Moscow for onward repatriation.

"Similarly, the Government is in talks with the Ukrainian authorities to facilitate the release and safe return of any Kenyan nationals allegedly held as prisoners of war," the office added.