The National Police Service (NPS) has announced disciplinary measures against several senior officers following the circulation of a CCTV video showing misconduct at a pool table venue in Nandi Hills.

In a statement on Saturday, January 31, NPS explained that the emergence of the CCTV footage triggered immediate internal processes to establish the facts and responsibility surrounding the incident, with investigators tasked to conduct a thorough inquiry.

"Following the emergence of a disturbing CCTV video-later confirmed to have been filmed at a pool table venue in Nandi Hills-the National Police Service (NPS) immediately directed the Internal Affairs Unit (LAU) to conduct an exhaustive investigation," the statement read.

NPS stated that upon receiving the findings, the Inspector General moved to act on the recommendations made by the Internal Affairs Unit, resulting in administrative action against a number of senior officers in the affected area.

"The Inspector General of the National Police Service (IG-NPS) has accepted the IAU's recommendations and ordered immediate administrative action against the following senior officers: the Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) for Tinderet; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Songoh; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Nandi Hills; the Officer in Charge, RDU Songoh Camp; the Officer in Charge, GSU Songoh Camp; and the Officer in Charge, ASTU Songoh Camp," the statement added.

NPS noted that the disciplinary action was intentionally directed at local commanders, stating that those in charge bear ultimate responsibility for conduct within their areas of command.

"This action deliberately focuses on local commanders to ensure they are held fully accountable for all conduct within their jurisdictions. There will be no tolerance for such misconduct," the statement further read.

NPS reminded all officers of their fundamental obligations, stressing that their role as guardians of public safety and property must always be carried out with the highest standards of professionalism.

"Furthermore, the IG-NPS reiterates to every officer that they bear a solemn duty as custodians of public safety, security, and property. This is an integral and cardinal obligation that must be discharged with professionalism and responsibility at all times," the statement concluded.

Following the incident, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei condemned it, terming the incident an abuse of human rights.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, he accused the officers of violating Article 244 of the Constitution of Kenya (2010), which mandates the National Police Service to respect human rights and promote high standards of professionalism.

“I want to strongly condemn these acts of police brutality, criminality, and abuse of human rights perpetuated by police officers in Nandi Hills Town, Nandi county, to peace loving youth who their only mistake was play pool game, which is not an offence in any of our laws.

“Under the constitution of Kenya 2010, article 244, the National police 'service' is mandated to respect human rights, promote high standards of professionalism, good relationships with broader society, and integrity. This provision has been violated by these rogue police officers,” he stated.

Cherargei demanded that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja interdicts the officers who were involved in assaulting the youth in Nandi.

“I demand that the Inspector General of Police Kanja should immediately interdict and suspend the said police officers for this act of impunity. This is to also pave the way for the independent investigations to be carried out,” he stated.

Cherargei also said Nandi county police bosses should face full administrative action following the incident.

The Nandi Senator also called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to launch investigations into the acts of police brutality.

Further, Cherargei said he has engaged the Senate Committee on National Security to look into the matter urgently.

“The National security leadership must move in to prevent such acts of rogue police acts which are re-emerging frequently,” he added.