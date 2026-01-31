Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa counties on Sunday, February 1.

In a statement on Saturday, January 31, the company said the outages are part of routine network maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, the interruption will affect parts of the Industrial Area from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas listed include Factory Street, Machakos Road, parts of Enterprise Road, NCPB, Industrial Police, National Youth Service facilities, Public Works, KIHBIT and surrounding customers.

In Kisumu County, customers around the Wigot Hotel area will experience a power outage from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Wigot Hotel, Sharp Brain Academy, Denva Hotel, the KIWASCO water tank and adjacent premises.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in areas around Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital and parts of Kilifi Corner.

Other affected premises include Aldina Visram, Fayaz Bakery, Suhufi Hotel, Lighthouse Eye Hospital, KMTC, OLA Bondeni, Imani Buses, Tawakal Buses, Lukenya Flour Mills, DIB Bank Limited and nearby customers.

This comes weeks after Kenya Power issued a customer alert clarifying its hours of operation and reminding customers that its teams work round the clock to address electricity supply issues and conduct necessary inspections.

In a notice on Wednesday, December 24, the power utility emphasized that it provides uninterrupted service to resolve power outages and inspection of installations on a 24-hour basis.

Kenya Power advised all customers to allow its staff access to electricity supply installations, meters, and cables located within their premises at any time of day or night as they carry out their duties.

"All our customers are advised to allow our staff access to electricity supply installations, meters and cables, that are located within their premises, as they carry out their duties at any time of the day or night," the notice stated.