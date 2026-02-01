Editor's Review Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has slammed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, after he ordered administrative action against 6 senior police officers following an assault on young men at a pool hall in Nandi Hills town.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has slammed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, after he ordered administrative action against 6 senior police officers following an assault on young men at a pool hall in Nandi Hills town.

In a statement on Saturday, January 31, Senator Cherargei said administrative action cannot be taken where criminal acts have allegedly been committed.

The Nandi Senator insisted that the police officers who assaulted the young men in Nandi Hills town should be arrested and prosecuted, together with their superiors.

“The canning and brutalization of young men playing a pool game at Nandi Hills Town, Nandi County, are criminal actions worth arrests and prosecution as per the criminal law.

“We need immediate arrest and prosecution of the said police officers plus their superiors who committed the acts of criminality by beating up youth playing pool who had not committed any offence,” he stated.

File image of IG Douglas Kanja.

Cherargei termed the administrative action ordered by IG Kanja a cheap public relations exercise, saying he would not accept it until arrests and prosecutions are carried out.

Further, the UDA Senator took issue with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), accusing it of engaging in public relations while victims continue to suffer trauma.

“IG Kanja and IPOA must appear before the Senate to be held accountable over this abuse of human rights and violation of the rule of law on police brutality and harassment,” added the Nandi Senator.

NPS, in a statement on Saturday, announced disciplinary measures against six police officers following the CCTV footage showing misconduct at a pool table venue in Nandi Hills.

The service stated that upon receiving the findings, the Inspector General moved to act on the recommendations made by the Internal Affairs Unit, resulting in administrative action against a number of senior officers in the affected area.

The officers who are facing administrative action include: the Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) for Tinderet; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Songoh; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Nandi Hills; the Officer in Charge, RDU Songoh Camp; the Officer in Charge, GSU Songoh Camp; and the Officer in Charge, ASTU Songoh Camp.

According to NPS, the disciplinary action was intentionally directed at local commanders, stating that those in charge bear ultimate responsibility for conduct within their areas of command.

"This action deliberately focuses on local commanders to ensure they are held fully accountable for all conduct within their jurisdictions. There will be no tolerance for such misconduct," NPS stated.