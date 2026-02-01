Editor's Review Two teachers were killed on Saturday, January 31, evening, after a speeding bus ploughed into pedestrians in Ngara, Nairobi.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Julious Ogamba said the teachers were participating in union elections at the City Primary School in Ngara when the bus rammed into them.

One teacher died on the spot, while the other one succumbed while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Several other teachers were injured in the Saturday evening accident and rushed to the hospital for medical care.

“In Nairobi City County, a public service vehicle rammed into teachers who were participating in union elections at the City Primary School in the Ngara Area.

“Sadly, one teacher died on the spot, while another passed on while in hospital for treatment. Up to twenty-six teachers are undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in the accident,” CS Ogamba stated.

File image of Education CS Julius Ogamba.

CS Ogamba said they are working with the Ministries of Interior, Health, and Transport, and the Teachers Service Commission for coordinated responses.

The Education CS also extended his condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the deceased.

“On my behalf and that of the Ministry of Education, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the deceased. We pray that God grants them strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” he stated.

Further, Ogamba wished the injured teachers a quick recovery following the accident.

The accident came hours after a school van carrying 25 pupils from Mahehe Friends Academy and Aberdare Academy lost control and overturned in Nyeri County.

The accident resulted in the death of one learner while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Several other learners sustained injuries during the accident and were rushed to the hospital for medical care.

"A road traffic incident involving a school bus that veered off the road and overturned has been reported in Endarasha, Nyeri County. Response teams have been deployed," Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.