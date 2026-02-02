Editor's Review Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has opened up about the political fallout between him and former ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has opened up about the political fallout between him and the late former ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, February 1, Owalo explained that the misunderstandings were about Kibra politics and not connected to his role in leading a presidential campaign.

He stated that his intention to contest the Kibra parliamentary seat initially had Raila's backing, but that support later shifted to another candidate, which led to their separation.

"The misunderstandings that were there between me and Raila had nothing to do with my being the head of the presidential campaign, but when it came to issues Kibra politics.

"I wanted to run for the Kibra parliamentary seat. I ventured into that space with his approval, but later on, he appeared to have changed his mind and preferred a different candidate and that was the parting shot," he said.

Raila said he confronted Raila over the matter, expressing his disappointment and decision to walk away, while noting that the issue did not erase mutual respect between them.

"I had a sit-down with him and told him I could not take this and I was walking away. I was disappointed. I felt that was an element of political deceit. Despite all that, we maintained a very cordial relationship," he added.

At the same time, Owalo explained how his political engagement with Raila began, tracing it back to his professional work as a consultant in government.

"How I came into the political space is that I had been engaged as a consultant to design the strategic plan for the office of the Prime Minister. After that, Raila reached out to me based on what he had seen in me to bring some value in his presidential campaign and to be his campaign manager in 2013," he explained.

File image of Eliud Owalo

Owalo noted that their working relationship was professional and based on clear boundaries, adding that he remains grateful to Raila for the opportunity he was given.

"We had a very professional relationship, but one of the conditions I gave him was that I was going to work for him, but I was not going to work for people around him. I worked very well with Raila and to date, I owe him a great debt of gratitude for having given me that opportunity," he further said.

Owalo also outlined his openness to working with other political leaders and detailed the economic reforms he would pursue if elected president.

"I do not have a problem working with Kalonzo Musyoka so long as we are pursuing the agenda of serving the interests of the common man. If I were elected president, I would sort out the punitive taxation regime. I will bring down income tax from 35% to 20%, I will bring down VAT from 16% to 10%, I will do away with digital tax," he stated.

This comes two weeks after Owalo stepped down from his position as Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency.

In a statement on Sunday, January 11, Owalo stated that his resignation from the government followed his declaration to run for President in the 2027 General Election.

"Following my declaration earlier today that I intend to run for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the year 2027, my position as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Delivery and Government Efficiency is no longer Tenable. I have therefore resigned from the position with immediate effect," he stated.

Speaking during a church service in Siaya County, Owalo said he had consulted wisely and will be on the ballot vying for the country’s top seat in the 2027 polls.

"I have consulted extensively with various stakeholders and interest groups. I want to state without fear of contradiction that come 2027, I will submit my candidature for the presidency of the Republic of Kenya," he added.