Editor's Review Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga on Sunday hosted a meeting of the Jaramogi family amid internal tensions within the ODM Party.

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga on Sunday, February 1, hosted a meeting of the Jaramogi family amid internal tensions within the ODM Party.

In an update, EALA MP Winnie Odinga described the meeting as a moment of togetherness, emphasizing unity, reflection, and gratitude for family bonds.

"Today, the Jaramogi family came together in unity and reflection, graciously hosted by my uncle, Dr. Oburu Oginga Odinga. Family, heritage, and purpose. Grateful for family moments like these," she said.

The meeting was attended by among others Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga, Wenwa Akinyi and Rosemary Odinga.

File image of the Jaramogi family

The meeting comes days after Winnie dismissed claims of a rift within the Odinga family, pushing back against claims that political disagreements inside the ODM Party have spilled into personal conflict.

In an interview on Tuesday, January 27, Winnie explained that no such conflict exists and that political matters are deliberately kept out of family discussions.

"There is no family feud. If there was a family feud, I doubt he would tell me that in public. He is a funny guy, we discuss household matters at home, but party matters are not to be discussed at home," she said.

Winnie noted that Oburu fully supports her right to hold independent views and insisted that their relationship remains strong and unaffected by political debates.

"I believe Oburu would be the first person to defend my right to have different opinions. I love Dr Oburu, he is my only dad, I don’t know why this has become national news, our family is tight, we have no problems at all," she added.

Winnie also praised Oburu's role as acting party leader, describing him as a stabilizing force during a difficult transition period for the party.

"I think Dr Oburu Oginga is a wonderful acting party leader in this transition period and he is steadying the ship. This is not a very easy ship to steady, but he is weathering the storm and he has said many times that he is acting transitionally and will make space for other young people," she further said.

Further, Winnie went on to defend Oburu's long political career, arguing that his legacy should not be undermined by internal political struggles.

"My uncle has lived a life of determination, strength and loyalty. Winnie Odinga would be the last person that at his age of 82, would allow his legacy to be besmirched by a political tug of war. We are very happy with him being in the position that he is; he is certainly the best person in that position," she stated.