Commuters were left stranded on Monday, February 2, after matatu operators stayed off the roads, paralysing public transport.

The matatu operators blocked major roads heading to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) bring traffic to a complete standstill.

Among the roads witnessing a traffic snarl-up include Thika Super Highway, Waiyaki Way and Outerring Road.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed long queues formed at bus stops across many estates.

Some commuters were forced to walk or rely on boda bodas and taxi-hailing services to get to work.

File image of matatu strike along Outering road.

Meanwhile, police officers have been deployed to Nairobi CBD to manage chaos resulting from the ongoing matatu strike.

Matatu operators on Wednesday, January 28, announced a nationwide strike, citing ongoing attacks and the burning of their vehicles by boda boda operators.

The sector accused the government of failing to safeguard them despite the transport sector's significant contribution to national revenue through taxes and fuel levies.

The matatu operators vowed that no vehicles would be allowed to operate until the government intervenes decisively to address the escalating violence against their members.

"We are asking the government because we know the government is supposed to protect everybody. We ask that they protect us as the transport sector because the sector's taxpayers contribute to the nation's budget. So we ask for protection," a representative of the matatu operators stated.

The frustration among matatu operators has intensified following several violent incidents where minibuses have been torched, with no arrests made or official action taken against the perpetrators.

The strike comes even as the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS) announced that it had suspended the matatu strike to allow dialogue among stakeholders.

“Following consultations between representatives of Boda Boda Operators, PSV Operators and Security Agencies, it was agreed that the Matatu Strike scheduled for Monday, February 2, 2026, be suspended to give dialogue a chance,” FPTS stated.