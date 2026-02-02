Editor's Review Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga have slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his threat to call for nationwide protests.

Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga have slammed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his threat to call for nationwide protests.

Speaking on Monday, January 2, during the NYOTA capital disbursement in Kisumu County, CS Oparanya said the ODM party was the only one capable of organizing protests.

The Cooperatives CS suggested that Gachagua and other United Opposition leaders cannot plan nationwide demonstrations.

“ODM is the one that knows how to organize protests; can these others really organize protests? They cannot,” said Oparanya.

Governor Wanga, on her part, said Kenyans are not interested in joining Gachagua for protests.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

She added that Kenyans are busy running their businesses and have little interest in opposition demonstrations.

“I saw yesterday that some people saying they are now preparing to organize protests. We are telling them we are not boarding; we are working.

“Kenyan youth are busy starting businesses and hustling they are not interested in protests,” Wanga said.

On Sunday, Gachagua, while in Othaya, Nyeri, said he would organize protests larger than those previously organized by the late Raila Odinga.

“William Ruto, you used to say that only Raila knew how to organize protests. Raila never actually organized any protests. The protests we will plan, you will know that Kenya has both men and women ready to act,” said Gachagua.

The former DP on Friday, January 30, threatened to call for protests if the police officers who attacked him in Nyeri are not arrested.

Gachagua said the protests will push for the removal of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, his two deputies, as well as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen from office.

"We have told the IG that the squad must be arrested and disarmed. If this situation continues after February 16, we will call for protests to remove the Interior CS, Police IG, and the 2 DIGs from office," Gachagua stated.