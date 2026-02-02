Editor's Review Kenyatta University has issued a clarification following claims circulating online that it has introduced a new registration fee tied to the submission of school reports for the 2025/26 academic year.

Kenyatta University has dismissed claims circulating online that it has introduced a new registration fee tied to the submission of school reports for the 2025/26 academic year.

In a statement on Monday, February 2, the institution cautioned students against relying on unverified messages shared on social media platforms, particularly those that involve urgent deadlines or demands for payment.

"A forged internal memo claiming that school reports for Semester I, 2025/2026 must be submitted by 28th January 2026 with a Ksh10,000 registration fee is currently making rounds on WhatsApp and other platforms," the statement read.

Kenyatta University insisted that the alleged memo is not authentic and that no such directive has been issued by the institution.

"This document is fake. Kenyatta University has not issued any such memo requiring students to pay Ksh10,000 or submit school reports by that date for the stated purpose," the statement continued.

The university further outlined key clarifications to help students identify legitimate communications, emphasizing that there is no fee required for the submission of school or end-of-semester reports and that all official notices are shared only through recognized channels.

"Key facts to note, no such fee is required for submission of school/end-of-semester reports; official university communications come through verified channels (student email, KU student portal, official KU social media pages, or the KU website); and always verify urgent fee-related or deadline messages directly with your school/department or the Office of the Registrar (Academic)," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) announced a special professional training opportunity in China for qualified final-year students and recent graduates.

In a notice on Thursday, January 29, TUK said the programme is aimed at supporting agricultural modernisation while strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Kenya and China.

"In response to the growing economic and trade cooperation between China and Kenya, and in support of agricultural modernization in Kenya, Kaishan Terra Green Ammonia Company in collaboration with the Technical University of Kenya hereby invites applications from qualified recent graduates and final year students for a Special Professional Training Programme in China," the notice read.

TUK explained that the training is linked to a major green energy investment currently underway at Olkaria in Naivasha.

"Kaishan Terra Green Ammonia Company, established by Kaishan Group Co., Ltd. is currently constructing Kenya's first Green Fertilizer Plant at Olkaria, Naivasha with an annual output of approximately 480,000 tonnes. The construction was officially launched by His Excellency President William Ruto on 3rd November 2025," the notice added.

According to the notice, selected applicants will undergo language and technical training in China over a period of about one year, spread across two intakes.

"Selected candidates will undertake approximately one (1) year of Mandarin language studies and technical professional training, at selected universities in China. The training will involve 2 batches of trainees (Batch 1: April 2026 - March 2027 and Batch 2: July 2026 - May 2027)," the notice continued.

TUK noted that successful trainees are expected to transition directly into employment once the plant becomes operational.

"Upon successful completion of the training, candidates will form part of the workforce for the Green Fertilizer Plant, which is expected to commence operations in mid-2027," the notice further read.

TUK outlined eligibility requirements, stating that applicants must be Kenyan citizens, recent graduates of the Technical University of Kenya for Batch 1, or final-year students and those expecting to graduate in 2026 for Batch 2.

Eligible applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Industrial Chemistry.

Applicants are required to submit an application letter, passport-size photograph, curriculum vitae, academic certificates, transcripts or provisional results, and a copy of their national ID.

Applications should be addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Technical University of Kenya, P. O. Box 52428-00200, Nairobi, and submitted online via the provided application portal.

The deadline for applications is Friday, February 6, 2026.