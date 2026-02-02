Editor's Review Magistrate Paul Mutai noted that there was sufficient evidence showing that the MP had participated in peace advocacy campaigns.

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya is a free man after the Milimani Magistrate’s Court ordered the withdrawal of a hate speech case against him, after he complied with the court’s directives.





In the ruling issued on Monday, February 2, Magistrate Paul Mutai noted that there was sufficient evidence showing that the MP had participated in peace advocacy campaigns that reached at least 1,000 people, which he had done for the past two weeks.





Back in November 2025, the vocal lawmaker had risked facing a three-year jail term or a Ksh1 million fine if he was to be found guilty during a hate speech case that had been cleared for full trial.





The case was cleared for full trial after scheduled conciliatory talks with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) collapsed. The talks collapsed due to the expiry of the NCIC Commissioners’ terms.





In her submissions to the court, prosecutor Virginia Kariuki stated that the commission, which was expected to mediate between the parties, was unable to act as its mandate had expired before the talks could begin.





“The conciliation proceedings stalled following the expiry of the Commission’s term,” she explained, prompting the magistrate to rule that the case proceed to a full trial.





Fast forward to January 2026, Salasya was handed a reprieve after the court directed that a peace campaign prominent on social media platforms and a public apology by the MP were the only ways to have his case withdrawn.





The court had declined to withdraw charges against Salasya despite reaching an agreement with the complainant, NCIC. Salasya and NCIC reached an out-of-court agreement to resolve the hate speech case through conciliation.





In its directives, the court instructed that the campaign had to last for two weeks and impact at least 1,000 people.





On January 19, Salasya proceeded to launch the campaign in line with the court’s instructions, describing it as one that would bring together all Kenyans, regardless of work, gender and religious affiliation.





“This peace campaign will be non-partisan, inclusive and people-centred, bringing together youth, elders, faith leaders, women and community stakeholders across all regions of Kenya. Its sole purpose is to promote unity, coexistence, and stability,” he noted.





Speaking after the withdrawal of the case, Salasya reiterated his commitment to upholding national unity and the rule of law, adding that he would "continue to be a peace ambassador, a defender of justice, and a fearless voice for the people of Kenya."





The case initially arose in May 2025, when Salasya was charged with making inflammatory remarks on his social media account that allegedly targeted members of a specific community and was accused of stirring ethnic hatred between two communities. He was arrested before being released on a Ksh200,000 cash bail.





NCIC collaborated with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and formally charged him, before later opting for an out-of-court settlement.



