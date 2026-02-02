Editor's Review Maraga said he would only work with the United Opposition if they met certain conditions.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has declared support for ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's call for demonstrations to protest against the use of police officers to mete violence against politicians and Kenyan citizens.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, February 2, Maraga stated that the Witima church attack by individuals believed to be police officers was unacceptable.

"I fully support those demonstrations. We cannot have churches being teargassed even if you do not like the person within the congregation," he stated.

The United Green Movement party leader called on the police over the use of excessive force on innocent Kenyans and urged them to exercise restraint.

" I am sure that the police officers are trained that if you have to use a firearm, and the person you are using it against is in the middle of other people, you do not shoot," he remarked.

PHOTO | COURTESY United Green Movement Party Leader David Maraga addresses the media in Mombasa on February 2, 2026.

Maraga reaffirmed his push to remove President William Ruto from office, but insisted that he would only work with the United Opposition if they met certain conditions.

"We will unite with those who, first and foremost, are committed to fighting corruption. We will only work with those who are against impunity in our country, which protects powerful people from justice," he declared.

Maraga made the comments in Mombasa on a tour to popularise his political party.

Amid calls for demonstrations against the security organs, leaders from the Orange Democratic Movement have come out in numbers to dismiss Gachagua.

ODM Chair, Governor Gladys Wanga, poured cold water on Gachagua's claim that the demonstrations would be bigger than those called by former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

Wanga added that Kenyans and ODM were not interested in the picketing. On his part, Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya added that only ODM was capable of calling mass protests.