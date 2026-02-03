Editor's Review A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters from Baringo County have completed a three-day walk to the party’s headquarters in Nairobi.

In a statement on Monday, February 2, the UDA Party said the supporters were received at the party headquarters by National Treasurer Japheth Nyakundi after completing the long journey.

"UDA National Treasurer Hon. Japheth Nyakundi received party diehards who walked for three days to the Hustler's Plaza from Mogotio Constituency, Baringo County, to express their loyalty to the party," the statement read.

UDA further explained that the group made the journey while carrying key party symbols, with support provided along the way by a local supporter.

"Pushing a yellow wheelbarrow, the party symbol, the 50 youths led by Emmanuel Kipkurui were supported by Mama Grace Sialo Tangut, who gave them milk and water during the trek that began on Friday at Noiwet village, Ngubereti location, Mogotio ward, Baringo County," the statement added.

File image of Japheth Nyakundi speaking during the meeting with UDA supporters

UDA added that during the reception, Nyakundi praised the supporters for their dedication to the party and linked their actions to ongoing efforts to mobilize support for President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 polls.

"Nyakundi hailed them for their commitment to the party agenda as well as their continued push for President William Ruto's re-election in the 2027 General Election," the statement concluded.

This comes days after UDA announced the deadline for party members seeking to contest various elective positions in the 2027 General Election to register for the party's Aspirants' Forum.

In a notice on Thursday, January 29, the ruling party informed all members and aspiring candidates that registration for the UDA Aspirants' Forum will close on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

The party has invited all qualified and interested members who intend to contest for various elective positions in the 2027 General Election to complete their registration within the stipulated period.

According to the notice, registration will continue to be conducted through the official portal at https://aspirants-forum.uda.ke/.

Aspirants have been requested to verify their registration through https://aspirants-forum.uda.ke/verify-registration.

"All duly registered Aspirants are invited to attend the UDA Aspirants' Forum meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 4th February, 2026, at 8.00 a.m., at State House, Nairobi, and are required to carry their National Identity cards for verification purposes," the notice read in part.