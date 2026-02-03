Editor's Review A total of 12,353 aspirants have so far registered in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant forum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The figures, captured in the UDA Aspirant Forum Registration Report generated on Monday, February 2, cover all 47 counties and five elective positions.

The data shows that the race for Member of County Assembly (MCA) seats has attracted the highest number of hopefuls.

A total of 10,230 aspirants, representing 82.8 percent of all registrations, are seeking UDA tickets to contest for MCA positions, underlining the intense grassroots competition within the party.

The contest for Member of Parliament (MP) seats comes a distant second. The report indicates that 1,372 aspirants, accounting for 11.1 percent, have registered to vie for parliamentary seats on a UDA ticket.

In the Women Representative category, 323 aspirants have signed up, making up 2.6 percent of the total.

The Senate race has drawn 279 aspirants (2.3 percent), while 149 aspirants (1.2 percent) are seeking to fly the party’s flag in the gubernatorial contests.

The report also notes that 370 individuals have paid the required fees but are yet to complete their registration, with the party indicating it is following up to obtain their full details.

This comes days after UDA announced the deadline for party members seeking to contest various elective positions in the 2027 General Election to register for the party's Aspirants' Forum.

In a notice on Thursday, January 29, the ruling party informed all members and aspiring candidates that registration for the UDA Aspirants' Forum will close on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

The party has invited all qualified and interested members who intend to contest for various elective positions in the 2027 General Election to complete their registration within the stipulated period.

According to the notice, registration will continue to be conducted through the official portal at https://aspirants-forum.uda.ke/.

Aspirants have been requested to verify their registration through https://aspirants-forum.uda.ke/verify-registration.

"All duly registered Aspirants are invited to attend the UDA Aspirants' Forum meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 4th February, 2026, at 8.00 a.m., at State House, Nairobi, and are required to carry their National Identity cards for verification purposes," the notice read in part.

The announcement followed an earlier notice in which UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar Hassan formally convened the Aspirants' Forum meeting.

In the notice, the Secretary-General announced that the National Steering Committee, during its meeting on January 20, 2026, resolved to hold the forum for all aspirants intending to contest for any elective position in the 2027 General Election under the UDA party ticket.

The notice indicated that aspirants could register on the party website, signaling the beginning of preparations for the party's nomination process ahead of the next general election.

"Pursuant to a resolution of the National Steering Committee (NSC) on 20th January 2026, the Secretary-General, hereby convenes the UDA Aspirants Forum to be held on 4th February 2026 at State House, Nairobi, from 8.00 A.M,” the notice read.