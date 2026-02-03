Editor's Review Njoro Girls High School in Nakuru County has been closed following unrest.

The protests, which erupted on Monday, February 2, were sparked by the death of Brenda Akinyi, a form four student.

Parents and residents in Njoro staged protests outside the school, demanding answers over the death of Akinyi.

Police officers were deployed to the school and used tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters.

The family of Akinyi has accused the school administration of negligence, claiming it contributed to her death.

According to the family, Akinyi had been unwell for several days, but they were not notified by the school, despite living near the school.

"I was called to the school for work and was told by my sister’s friends that she was sick. I asked who knew the child was unwell; the nurse knew, the deputy knew, and even the matron knew. They said she was being given treatment before they called home.

“The student was sick for three days, and was not eating, and they only gave her ibuprofen,” Akinyi’s brother said.

Akinyi’s mother, on her part, said she was not aware of her daughter’s condition until she became too ill.

The 18-year-old form four passed away while receiving treatment at Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday to determine the cause of Akinyi’s death.

The Nakuru County Director of Education has dismissed the allegations of negligence by the Njoro Girls High School administration.

The County Director of Education claimed that records from the school indicate that Akinyi was a sickly student.

This comes days after Matungulu Boys Secondary School was closed indefinitely following a devastating fire that destroyed four dormitories.

The blaze, which erupted around 10:00 PM, injured at least 15 students and left more than 300 learners without belongings, including beds, bedding, textbooks, and school uniforms.

Four suspects were arrested after their names surfaced during preliminary investigations into the incident.

According to a resident living near the school, chaos preceded the inferno. The resident immediately alerted a local administrator, who contacted police.

However, by the time officers arrived at the scene, the dormitories were already engulfed in flames.