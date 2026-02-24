Editor's Review PSC has outlined the eligibility criteria for officers seeking to sit the examination.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the 2026 Administrative Officers' Examination will be held from Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 17, in Machakos.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 24, PSC outlined the eligibility criteria for officers seeking to sit the examination.

To qualify, an applicant must be a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from a recognized university, be a serving Administrative Officer who has successfully completed the Induction Course, and must have served as an Administrative Officer for a minimum period of six months.

The commission said officers registering for the examination for the first time are required to provide certified copies of their appointment letter as an Administrative Officer, National Identity Card, academic certificates, and evidence of having attended an induction course lasting at least one month.

They must also attach two colored passport-size photographs on a white background.

Candidates who had previously been referred will only be required to submit the two colored passport-size photographs.

PSC stated that candidates attempting the examination for the first time must complete Registration Form A, while referred candidates should fill out Form B.

The forms are attached to the notification circular and can be accessed through the Commission’s website, www.publicservice.go.ke.

Applicants are required to submit the duly completed registration form, accompanied by the Government copy of the receipt generated from the e-Citizen platform, to the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 30095-00100, Nairobi.

The documents must reach the commission no later than Friday, March 13, at 5.00 p.m.

Regarding examination fees, PSC indicated that the basic fee is Ksh3,500, with an additional Ksh875 per paper for the eight papers, and an e-Citizen access fee of Ksh50.

Candidates are required to attempt all eight papers during the first sitting.

The commission directed that payment of registration fees must be made through the e-Citizen platform by logging into https://psc.ecitizen.go.ke, selecting PSC Examinations, and following the outlined application steps, including selecting the type of examination, examination center, and confirming the accuracy of the details provided before submission.

Applicants are required to await approval from the commission, after which they can proceed to make payment and download the government copy of the receipt to attach to the completed registration form.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for the Diploma in Law for the May 2026 intake at the Kenya School of Law.

In a notice on Monday, February 23, the Kenya School of Law said the application window runs from February 23 to March 9, with successful applicants set to begin their studies on May 11.

The Kenya School of Law said the programme is designed to equip learners with legal knowledge and professional ethics to serve in various fields of law as paralegals, while also laying a foundation for further studies in the legal field.

To qualify for admission into Paralegal Studies, applicants must have a mean grade of C Plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its equivalent, with at least C+ in English or Kiswahili.

They must also have at least one principal pass in the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education (KACE), a pass in a certificate of law course offered at an accredited legal education provider or a certificate of experiential learning issued by the Council of Legal Education.

The programme will be offered at the Kenya School of Law’s Karen Campus and Town Campus located at Development House, 5th and 6th Floor, New Wing, Moi Avenue, Nairobi.

Students can choose between day physical classes held Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for morning sessions or 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for afternoon sessions, or evening virtual classes held Monday to Thursday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The programme will run for a minimum of two academic years, comprising three terms per year.

Students will register for a maximum of four course units per term and must complete the course of study in not less than two academic years to qualify for the award.

Applications must be submitted online for the 2025/2026 academic year through the Kenya School of Law website at https://www.ksl.ac.ke or the KUCCPS student portal at https://www.students.kuccps.net.