Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two armed suspects and recovered a loaded AK-47 rifle in Mombasa County.

In an update on Tuesday, February 24, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended during an operation conducted by a team of officers drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operations Directorate.

“Efforts to sanitize the Coast region of criminal elements have received a much-needed boost following the arrest of two armed and dangerous suspects and the recovery of a loaded AK-47 rifle.

“The operation was carried out by a combined team of hawkshaws drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operations Directorate,” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, the two suspects identified as Collins Ochieng and Timothy Omondi Mgowe, 23, are believed to be behind a robbery and abduction incident involving a businessman in Kisauni Sub-County on February 17, 2026.

File image of an AK-47 rifle recovered by DCI.

During the incident, the victim was accosted by masked men who robbed him of large sums of money and other valuables, and later abandoned him in the Mombasa Cement area.

Following the incident, detectives launched investigations and tracked the suspects to an apartment in the Bamburi Fisheries area.

“After days of painstaking investigations and acting on credible leads, detectives stormed a targeted apartment in the Bamburi Fisheries area,” DCI stated.

During the operation, the sleuths recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, four rounds of ammunition, and ten assorted mobile phones.

The two suspects are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment in a court of law.

This comes days after detectives nabbed six suspects during a crackdown on criminal gangs in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale counties.

DCI on Friday, February 20, said the suspects are linked to violent attacks commonly associated with the panga boys gang.

The DCI detectives also recovered assorted crude weapons and narcotic substances during the operation.

The six suspects were identified as Nicholas Mumba Chisiwa, Haniff Iqbal Sharbaz, Salim Mafuko Hamis, Ali Musa Mwachimwandi, Sadik Hamis Mwanzembe, and Samuel Gitonga.

“Acting on actionable intelligence, detectives executed targeted operations against profiled gang members linked to violent attacks commonly associated with the so-called panga boys,” DCI stated.