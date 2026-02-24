Editor's Review Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya has dismissed a viral photo of him with President William Ruto at State House.

Speaking on Monday, February 23 night, Munya flagged the photo circulating on social media as fake.

The former Cabinet Secretary wondered how he could be in two places at the same time.

“Someone can be in two places at the same time? Munya posed.

Allies of the PNU party leader have also flagged the AI-generated photo, accusing the government side of being desperate.

File image of Peter Munya and Fred Matiang'i in Ekerenyo, Nyamira County.

“How desperate can Ruto be? Yesterday, Ruto’s people were claiming that he was with Peter Munya at State House, yet he was in Kisii, saying one term,” Munya’s ally Chege Majuice stated.

The former Meru Governor on Monday joined United Opposition leaders, led by Fred Matiang’i, for a tour in Kisii.

The opposition leaders, who are on a three-day tour to Kisii and Nyamira, held several stops in the two counties to popularize their agenda.

Notably, this comes days after the Jubilee party announced a cooperation deal with PNU.

Matiang’i, on Wednesday, February 18, held a meeting with Munya and other PNU officials, and the two parties agreed to formally work together.

As part of the deal, PNU has agreed not to field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

"PNU has endorsed Dr. Fred Matiang’i as its presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election. Matiang’i represents discipline in public service, courage in decision-making, and a track record of results in education reform, security coordination, and public administration," Jubilee said in a statement.

The former ruling party stated that the partnership with PNU was a commitment to rescue the economy, restore dignity to public institutions, empower young people, and return honesty to government.