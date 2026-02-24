Editor's Review The DCI has issued an update on investigations into the fatal shooting incident at C & M Lounge in Kitengela, Kajiado County, involving one of its officers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued an update on investigations into the fatal shooting incident at C & M Lounge in Kitengela, Kajiado County, involving one of its officers.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, the DCI said it moved swiftly to commence investigations into the incident that occurred on Sunday, January 25.

"Following the incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, 2026, at C & M Lounge in Kitengela, Kajiado County, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI promptly initiated a thorough investigation," the statement read.

The DCI explained how officers secured and processed the crime scene, adding how the scene was documented and exhibits collected for forensic analysis.

"A team of investigators, led by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Isinya, in collaboration with Crime Scene Investigators, visited and secured the scene for processing. The crime scene was meticulously documented and key exhibits, including spent cartridges-were recovered and preserved for further forensic examination and police action," the statement added.

The DCI further outlined the involvement of forensic experts and the review of surveillance footage at the crime scene.

"On January 26, 2026, a specialized team of experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, comprising ballistics, imaging and acoustics, and crime scene specialists, conducted a detailed examination of the secured scene. Additional evidence was collected, including a review and analysis of available CCTV footage," the statement continued.

The DCI also addressed firearms surrendered by individuals under investigation and the outcome of ballistic analysis.

"Further, three firearms surrendered by individuals under investigation were submitted for ballistic examination, and the corresponding forensic report was duly received by the investigating team," the statement further read.

The agency disclosed that the completed investigation file had been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and direction.

"Upon completion of the investigations, the SCIO Isinya forwarded the duplicate investigation file, together with a comprehensive brief and recommendations, to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Kajiado, on February 2, 2026," the statement noted.

The DCI revealed the charges it recommended against the suspects in relation to the death of Kevin Shepashina Maseli and the shooting of Joseph Kasio.

"The inquiry recommended that five (5) persons be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, and with attempted murder contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code, in respect of the late Kevin Shepashina Maseli and Joseph Kasio, who remained admitted in hospital at the time, respectively," the statement concluded.

The agency now awaits guidance from the ODPP and will act in accordance with the feedback received.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after the DCI dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that one of its officers died at its Kiambu Road headquarters.

In a statement on Monday, February 23, the agency confirmed the death of Corporal James Muiruri Mburu, who was attached to DCI Kajiado North Sub-County.

The agency also expressed sympathy to the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues, assuring the bereaved family of its support during the difficult period.

Addressing claims that he died at DCI Headquarters, the agency clarified that the incident did not occur at its Kiambu Road offices.

Instead, it happened in Ngong, and the officer was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"We however wish to clarify certain inaccuracies circulating on social media. Corporal Muiruri did not pass away at DCI Headquarters. The incident occurred in Ngong, and he was taken to Ngong Level IV Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," the statement read.

The DCI further clarified that contrary to online claims, the officer’s body was not discovered by his family members but a neighbor’s house help who found him unresponsive in his kitchen garden.

"His body was not discovered by family members, but by a neighbor’s house help who found him lying unresponsive in his kitchen garden and immediately raised the alarm," the statement continued.

According to the agency, three fellow officers responded quickly after being alerted and transported him to the hospital.

"Three fellow officers responded swiftly and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The matter was formally reported at Ngong Police Station under OB No. 38/21/02/2026," the statement further read.

The DCI confirmed that a formal inquiry has been launched and that a postmortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

"An inquiry into the incident has been launched, and a postmortem examination is scheduled to establish the exact cause of death. As investigations continue, we respectfully urge the public to refrain from speculation and to allow the family the privacy and dignity they deserve as they grieve this immense loss," the statement concluded.