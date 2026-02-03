Editor's Review Kioni explained that Matiang'i will have to put Kenyans first, not boardrooms.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni has disclosed that the same strategy used to secure Uhuru Kenyatta's victory in 2013 will be invoked to ensure their candidate, Fred Matiang'i, becomes President in 2027.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, February 2, Kioni likened Matiang'i's candidacy to Kenyatta's, explaining that more was at stake.

He disclosed that Uhuru was hesitant to run for the top office, but it was the people around the party who pushed him to do so.

"Uhuru Kenyatta was very reluctant to run, but the people who were behind him, led by William Kabogo, Jomo Maisori, and Naomi Shaban, told him, 'It is not you looking for this office, but us who are behind you'," Kioni stated.

The Deputy Party leader remarked that he could see the same happening with Matiang'i, but this time, it is the electorate who will back him to succeed President William Ruto.

Kioni noted that the journey for their candidate would be much easier, since he was going against a very unpopular incumbent.

He claimed that Matiang'i already had a good delivery record and received substantial support from across the country, placing him as a formidable candidate.

"If Jubilee does more campaigns, we will be able to tell Matiang'i that even as he walks into those boardrooms, remember that it is Kenyans who are asking for you," he explained.

Jubilee Presidential Candidate Fred Matiang'i with members of the United Opposition in Nairobi CBD

Kioni noted that there were no favourites among the united opposition and that the flagbearer should be selected based on national support.

"If it is our colleagues that we are supposed to convince, then there will be no need to go out and campaign. The fact that we are presenting ourselves to the public means that we all understand that the final decision will be made by them," he remarked.

The opposition has stood firm and maintained its unity despite claims of separation.

Matiang'i declared that the main goal was to remove Ruto from office in 2027 and that anyone betting on them to fragment before the general election would lose.