Editor's Review The Speaker filed a complaint with the DCI, after a man in a vehicle trailed him to his home.

The Speaker of the Kiambu County Assembly, Charles Thiong'o, has claimed his life is in danger after a failed attempt to impeach Governor Kimani Wamatangi.

Thiong'o made the allegations on Tuesday, February 3, while submitting a formal complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He added that he had been trailed by unknown men who had gone as far as tracing him to his home.

According to him, his wife made a frantic call about men in a black Ford Ranger who camped outside their gate.

"I am fearful, and moreso for my family. If somebody wants to harm me, they can do so from out here, but when they come within my personal space, I have every reason to believe that there is an ulterior motive," the Speaker stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road

Through his lawyer, he demanded that the investigating agency establish the identity of the man who traced him in a vehicle and that of his accomplices.

Thiong'o was accompanied by several Members of County Assembly (MCAs), who also alleged that they had received threats from anonymous individuals.

"We know that people are plotting to impeach Governor Wamatangi and want to intimidate the Speaker into allowing an impeachment motion to be filed," Kiu MCA Zacharuah Machariah remarked.

The MCAs have given the DCI a two-week ultimatum to investigate the matter and apprehend the persons behind the threats.

Machariah has assured Governor Wamatangi that he still has their backing and urged those impeaching him to use the process enshrined in the Constitution.

Last week, the MCAs had alleged that Ksh100 million was poured to bribe them to remove the county boss from office.