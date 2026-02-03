Editor's Review The government has launched its campaign to secure a full term for Judge Phoebe Okowa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The government has launched its campaign to secure a full term for Judge Phoebe Okowa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed Kenya’s decision to present Okowa for a full term at the World Court.

He went on to describe Okowa’s historic role and professional standing, emphasizing her pioneering status and influence in the development of international law.

"Kenya is proud to formally launch the candidature of Judge Phoebe Okowa for a full term at the International Court of Justice (2027–2036).

"As the first African woman on the International Law Commission and now a Judge of the World Court, Judge Okowa is a trailblazer whose scholarship and practical expertise in international law have shaped global jurisprudence," he said.

Sing’Oei framed her re-election as a matter that extends beyond national interest, while appealing to Kenya’s diplomatic partners for backing.

"Her re-election isn't just a win for Kenya; it is a commitment to a fair, diverse, and rules-based international order. We invite our partners in the diplomatic community to support this distinguished jurist as she continues to serve the cause of global justice," he added.

Okowa was first elected as an ICJ Judge in November 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Sing’Oei announced that Okowa was elected to the position by both the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the UN Security Council after four rounds of voting.

The Kenyan lawyer defeated three other candidates in the vote held on Wednesday to clinch the prime position.

"After four rounds of voting, Prof Phoebe Okowa has been duly elected by both the UNGA and UN Security Council, a judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), defeating three other candidates," he said.

The Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary lauded Okowa for her victory and commended Kenya’s diplomatic teams in New York and Geneva for their role in securing the win.

"This victory demonstrates confidence in Prof. Okowa’s judicial competence and Kenya’s standing. I commend our New York and Geneva Teams for leading the charge," he added.

Kenya nominated Okowa to the position on 27 February 2025, through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

In a diplomatic note, the Kenyan government hailed Professor Okowa as a competent and highly qualified individual to serve at the International Court.

"The Government of the Republic of Kenya is convinced that Professor Okowa is competent and well qualified to contribute to the work of the ICJ.

"The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya requests the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Djibouti to circulate this note to the Member States of the African Group for their valuable support," the note read in part.