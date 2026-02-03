Editor's Review Ruth Odinga questioned why the compensation of the victims of state violence was yet to be implemented.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has raised questions over the implementation of the 10-point agenda in the broad-based government.

In a statement dated Tuesday, February 3, Odinga stated that only one out of the 10 key issues had been addressed: the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through a nine-member panel.

She noted that the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report was yet to be realised. One of the key issues was on election reforms.

"There was the aspect of an audit of the 2022 presidential election by experts, and a framework for reviewing boundary delimitations, which is yet to be achieved," the MP wrote.

The Woman Rep argued that the compensation of the victims of police brutality, which was top on the agenda, was yet to be implemented.

PHOTO | COURTESY Kisumu County Woman Rep Ruth Odinga attending the launch of the Nyota Programme in Kisumu.

‎"One of the ten points that was at the heart of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga was entitled to peaceful assembly and compensation for all pending claims of rights victims.

"Why no single victim has been compensated can best be attributed to lack of political goodwill," the statement read in part.

Odinga poked holes in the time it took to compensate the victims. While she acknowledged the issues on whose mandate it was, she asked that the matter be dealt with urgently since the confusion had been resolved.

The Woman Rep further questioned whether President William Ruto was keen on creating the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and the Office of the Prime Minister.

While lauding the government's efforts to improve the lives of Kenyan youths through initiatives like the Nyota Programme, she argued that more could be done to ensure all Kenyans feel equal.

"We must interrogate inclusivity in budgetary allocations and public appointments, protect devolution, leadership, integrity and the end of opulence," she stated.

She urged those parties in the broad-based government to ensure the interrogation and audit of the national debt.

Other concerns mentioned include the fight against corruption, the wastage of public resources, the protection of the people's sovereignty, respect for constitutionalism, the rule of law and respect for press freedom.

Odinga reaffirmed that she was not against ODM and UDA holding talks ahead of 2027 just because she had dissenting opinions.

She further called out politicians who claimed to have spoken to Raila Odinga privately on the future of the ODM party, terming them liars.