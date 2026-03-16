Editor's Review "The good thing is that even with all that money, he does not sleep. You can even see how much weight he has lost."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Monday, March 16, took a swipe at President William Ruto over his sudden weight loss.

Speaking during the funeral of Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wah's mother, Gachagua claimed that Ruto lost weight because the opposition was giving him sleepless nights.

He teased that the United Opposition had managed to get into the President's psyche with the constant criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"The good thing is that even with all that money, he does not sleep. You can even see how much weight he has lost. He has billions but cannot get rest," Gachagua ridiculed.

The former DP revealed that there was a cadre of civil servants and public officers who were feeding the opposition with information to aid them with their watchdog role.

A file image of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua consoling Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wah



"I want to thank civil servants and public officials who are giving us the intel on things to expose; that will annoy him," he stated.

The DCP party leader lauded the doctors and lawyers for teaming up to counter the government's interference in the management of Nairobi Hospital.

He claimed that the pressure from the lawyers led Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to call for the hospital to be allowed to run its affairs independently as a private institution.

"You saw what the doctors and lawyers did today with the Nairobi Hospital case," he posed.



Gachagua confirmed his commitment to making Ruto a one-term president and reassured that the opposition was united to unseat him in 2027.

Earlier, Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i had rubbished claims by the opposition that he had irreconcilable differences with the DCP flagbearer.

Matiang'i stated that he would work with Gachagua and any other leader whose aim is to remove Ruto from office.