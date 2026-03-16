Editor's Review The development follows bilateral trade engagements between Kenya and China following the state visit of President William Ruto.

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced a major breakthrough in trade relations with China that is expected to boost the country’s agricultural sector.

In an update on Monday, March 16, the ministry said the development follows bilateral trade engagements between Kenya and China following the state visit of President William Ruto.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that the duty-free access will officially begin in May 2026 and will cover a wide range of agricultural commodities exported from Kenya.

"Kenya’s agricultural exports to China will begin entering the market duty-free starting May 1, 2026, opening major opportunities for Kenyan farmers and agribusinesses," the ministry announced.

According to the update, Kagwe said the duty-free arrangement was confirmed after high-level discussions between the government and the Chinese diplomatic mission in Nairobi.

The policy shift means that several key Kenyan exports, including tea, coffee, avocados, macadamia nuts, flowers, and other fresh horticultural products, will now have direct tariff-free access to the Chinese market, which has a population of more than 1.4 billion people.

"The removal of tariffs means products such as tea, coffee, avocado, macadamia nuts, flowers and fresh horticultural produce will now enter the Chinese market of over 1.4B consumers at zero duty, significantly improving Kenya’s competitiveness," the ministry added.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan also highlighted the growing trade relationship between the two countries, pointing to steady growth in agricultural exports from Kenya.

"Ambassador Guo said agricultural trade between the two countries continues to grow, noting that Kenya exported coffee and tea worth USD 24.46M to China in 2025, while avocados and macadamia exports reached USD 19.9M," the ministry further said.

File image of Mutahi Kagwe

Kagwe urged Kenyan exporters and investors to capitalize on the new market access by increasing production and focusing on processed and value-added products rather than exporting raw materials.

He also encouraged stronger collaboration between Kenyan and Chinese businesses to develop local agro-processing industries that would strengthen agricultural value chains and create employment opportunities within the country.

"The CS further emphasized strict quality control, directing the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service to ensure all exports meet international and Chinese phytosanitary standards," the ministry stated.

This development comes a month after the ministry announced that Kenya will host the 2026 Annual Meeting of the World Farmers' Organization (WFO) from 8 to 11 June 2026.

According to an update on Tuesday, February 17, the global event will be organized by the Kenya National Farmers' Federation (KENAFF) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, the high-level meeting will bring together farmer leaders and stakeholders from 65 countries.

Policymakers, financiers, private sector players, scientists, and representatives of multilateral agencies are expected to attend.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe described the opportunity to host the annual gathering as a significant milestone for the country, saying it reflects Kenya’s growing influence in global agricultural conversations.

He noted that agriculture has evolved beyond subsistence to focus on commercial transformation, improved farmer incomes, youth inclusion, and adoption of technology.

Kagwe noted that national food security and broader economic growth can only be achieved by prioritizing farmers and strengthening their organizations.