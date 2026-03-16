Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in seven counties, including Nairobi and Nakuru, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in seven counties, including Nairobi and Nakuru, on Tuesday, March 17.

In a notice on Monday, March 16, the company said the planned outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, power will be interrupted in Huruma and parts of Juja Road from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. affecting nearby customers.

In Nakuru County, residents and businesses in Maai Mahiu Town, Governor, Muniu, Old Kijabe, IDP Camps Longonot, Kiambogo, Sission, Msafiri, Kimunyu, Mafuta Taa, Kigecha, Satellite, and Dry Port (Old Line) will experience outages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Othet affected areas are Jumbo AAA, Longonot Chicken, Mayer’s, China Wu-Yi, Goldstone, Manyatta, Jaeda, Kingstone, Stonematt, Bhudia, Addpack, Hipstone, Nyakinyua, Utheri wa Lari, Ewaso Kedong Market and Najile.

In Migori County, the blackout will affect Bonde, Nyabisawa, Masara, Mukuro and Kalangi from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Residents in Kirinyaga County will also experience power interruptions in Majengo, Piai, Murinduko, Estana Hotel area, PK Njuguna, Rogoi, Mugamba Ciura, Murinduko Togonye, St. Susan, Kariati, Kadawa, Gold, Mumbu, Itangi, South Ngariama, Ikurungu, Ikurungu Hospital, Morgan, Sikai Sana and Gathigiini Primary School, with supply expected to be off from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Isiolo County, the outage will affect Town, Kiwanjani and Tururoba areas, including Kambi ya Juu, Kula Mawe, Soko Mjinga, Mwangaza, County Assembly, Silver Bell, 19 Coins, Glados Hotel, Total, Shell, the Cereal Board, General Hospital, Downtown, Police, Safi Estate and Bulla Pesa from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, customers in Embu County will experience electricity interruptions in Ishiara, Karurumo, Kanyuambora, Kyeniri, Ngunyumu, Rwanjeru, Kasafari, Baraga, Kathagutari, Karerema, Murari Soko and Kigwambiti during the same 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. period.

In Kiambu County, the outage will affect parts of Rironi, Kerwa and Ngecha, including Kagia, Kanduma, Gitangu, Thamanda, Muguga, Gatonye, Kamuguga, Universal and Zambezi, with power supply scheduled to be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.