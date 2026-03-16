Editor's Review Hussein explained that Ruto is the current patron of the Kenya Hospital Association.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, on Monday, March 16, admitted that President William Ruto was involved in the Nairobi Hospital saga.

In a statement to the public, Mohamed intimated that the President was approached by stakeholders and patients, who raised concerns about the running of the hospital.

He explained that the parties approached him because he is the current patron of the Kenya Hospital Association, a position he has held since 2023.

"It is therefore in both his capacity as Patron of the Association and as President of the Republic of Kenya that President Ruto was briefed and appealed to by concerned stakeholders regarding the situation facing Nairobi Hospital," the statement read in part.

Some of the concerns raised by the stakeholders include disputes over the KHA membership and board elections, conflict of interest and allegations of mismanagement, leadership challenges and internal wrangles.

A file image of State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed.



The stakeholders also wanted the ineffective dispute resolution and mounting litigation against the hospital to be addressed.

The Spokesperson explained that the arrests of top hospital members were not a single event but one that came after several processes which followed the law.

"Over the past year, the Chief of Staff Felix Kosgei convened multiple consultative meetings with various stakeholders, including members of the board, doctors and other concerned parties, to facilitate dialogue and encourage resolution of the disputes affecting the institution," he wrote.

Mohamed explained that the engagements resulted in the reconstitution of the Board, and a five-point reform agenda was agreed upon.

Part of the agenda was the appointment of an independent audit firm to conduct a forensic audit into financial concerns raised by the stakeholders.

The Spokesperson revealed that the Attorney General appointed inspectors to investigate the affairs of the KHA, after which a report was placed on her desk.

"The President directed the timely conclusion and implementation of the pending report to safeguard the interests of patients, staff, medical professionals, and employees," the statement read in part.

He added that it was in the national interest that the current governance, financial and operational challenges affecting KHA are resolved through lawful, transparent and sustainable processes.

Earlier Board Chair Dr Job Owaka was charged with failing to lodge the company's 2022 and 2023 financial statements with the Registrar.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged Chris Bichange, Munga Nyamaratandi and Samson Mbuthia Kinyanjui, who are accused of receiving millions of shillings from an insurance agency contracted by the hospital’s governing association.

Chris Bitange also faces another charge of accepting a benefit from a third-party contrary to Section 147(1) (a) as read with Section 147 (5) of the Companies Act.