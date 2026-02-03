Editor's Review President William Ruto on Tuesday hosted a delegation of leaders from Meru County at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto on Tuesday, February 3, hosted a delegation of leaders from Meru County at State House, Nairobi.

In a statement, the president said the meeting brought together the county’s political leadership to discuss party organisation and development priorities.

The delegation was led by Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma and included the county’s Members of Parliament and a majority of Members of the County Assembly, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also in attendance.

"Met leaders from Meru County, led by Governor Isaac Mutuma, at State House Nairobi, in the company of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki," Ruto said.

Ruto explained that discussions with the leaders focused on strengthening the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party structures at the grassroots level through inclusive internal processes.

"Our discussions with the 11 MPs and 67 of the county's 69 MCAs focused on strengthening our political party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at the grassroots through participatory and democratic elections beginning at the polling centre," he added.

Ruto added that the meeting also addressed the ongoing development agenda in Meru County and explored ways to accelerate key programmes.

"We also deliberated on the transformation agenda we are undertaking in Meru County and ways of speeding up priority programmes and projects that will drive growth and improve livelihoods," he further said.

Ruto outlined several major projects currently being implemented in the county as part of the government’s development efforts.

"Key projects already underway include the KSh1 billion upgrading of Meru County Hospital into a national referral facility, electricity connection for 30,000 households, 17 modern markets, several affordable housing projects, and key roads among others," he noted.

Ruto further announced that additional large-scale infrastructure projects would soon commence, signaling continued investment in the region.

"Shortly, the construction of a new and majestic Nithi Bridge and 17km Meru Town Bypass, at a cost of KSh3 billion, will begin," he concluded.

This comes days after Ruto convened the UDA National Governing Council meeting at State House, Nairobi.

In an update on Monday, January 26, Ruto said the gathering brought together key party leaders, governors, Members of Parliament, and Members of the County Assembly.

The meeting also included Deputy Party Leader Kindiki, as well as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

In a statement, Ruto highlighted the party’s achievements since the 2022 general elections, reiterating the commitments made to Kenyans through the UDA manifesto.

"In the 2022 UDA manifesto, we made a commitment to the people of Kenya to transform our country and their lives by investing in agriculture, making affordable credit accessible, creating millions of jobs, and implementing universal healthcare, among others," he said.

Ruto emphasized the party’s fidelity to these promises, noting the progress made in implementing the manifesto’s agenda.

"We are pleased we have been faithful, page by page, chapter by chapter, in the delivery of this contract with Kenyans," he added.

Ruto also stressed the importance of collaboration with other leaders and political parties to strengthen national unity and accelerate development.

"We undertake to work with other leaders and political parties in building a more cohesive, more united and more transformed Kenya," he concluded.