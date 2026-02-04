Editor's Review UDA has issued a notice to party aspirants ahead of the aspirants’ forum set to take place at State House on Wednesday.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has issued a notice to party aspirants ahead of the aspirants’ forum set to take place at State House on Wednesday, February 4.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, UDA said only aspirants who completed the official registration process and received confirmation from the party will be permitted to attend the forum.

"Please be advised that attendance at tomorrow’s UDA Party Aspirants Forum at State House,Nairobi is strictly limited to aspirants who successfully registered and received official confirmation from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party," the notice read.

UDA further explained that entry to the meeting venue will be restricted to individuals who received direct communication from UDA.

The notice indicated that all eligible aspirants will be required to present valid identification documents for verification purposes.

"Only aspirants who have received a direct invitation message from the Party will be allowed entry to the forum. All eligible aspirants are required to carry their National Identity Card or Passport for verification upon arrival," the notice added.

File image of UDA leadership led by President William Ruto

UDA urged aspirants to adhere to the outlined requirements and to plan accordingly to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the meeting.

"We kindly urge all aspirants to take note of this requirement and make the necessary arrangements accordingly," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,353 aspirants have so far registered in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant forum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The figures, captured in the UDA Aspirant Forum Registration Report generated on Monday, February 2, cover all 47 counties and five elective positions.

The data shows that the race for Member of County Assembly (MCA) seats has attracted the highest number of hopefuls.

A total of 10,230 aspirants, representing 82.8 percent of all registrations, are seeking UDA tickets to contest for MCA positions, underlining the intense grassroots competition within the party.

The contest for Member of Parliament (MP) seats comes a distant second. The report indicates that 1,372 aspirants, accounting for 11.1 percent, have registered to vie for parliamentary seats on a UDA ticket.

In the Women Representative category, 323 aspirants have signed up, making up 2.6 percent of the total.

The Senate race has drawn 279 aspirants (2.3 percent), while 149 aspirants (1.2 percent) are seeking to fly the party’s flag in the gubernatorial contests.

The report also notes that 370 individuals have paid the required fees but are yet to complete their registration, with the party indicating it is following up to obtain their full details.