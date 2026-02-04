Editor's Review Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a statement following his appointment as the Party Leader of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has issued a statement following his appointment as the Party Leader of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

In his statement on Tuesday, February 3, Kalonzo said he had accepted his appointment and expressed gratitude to Azimio’s top leadership and constituent parties for entrusting him with the role.

The former Vice President also congratulated other leaders appointed to various positions within the coalition.

"I graciously accept my appointment as Party Leader of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition. I thank our chairman, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the coalition leadership, and all constituent parties for this trust. I congratulate my colleagues entrusted with various leadership positions," he said.

Kalonzo stated that Azimio remains committed to representing the aspirations of millions of Kenyans who believe in justice and inclusivity.

"‎Azimio continues to represent the hopes of millions who believe in justice, inclusivity, and a Kenya that works for everyone. We welcome other like-minded individuals and parties to join us as the government in waiting," he added.

Kalonzo noted that the coalition’s mission goes beyond individual political ambitions and urged Kenyans not to lose hope.

He promised principled leadership aimed at rebuilding and renewing the nation.

"‎This is bigger than any individual; it is about Kenya. I urge my fellow countrymen and women not to despair. Together, we will offer principled leadership focused on national renewal," he concluded.

File image of Azimio la Umoja chairman Uhuru Kenyatta

Elsewhere, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has been dropped as the Secretary of the coalition.

Following a meeting by the party's National Executive Council earlier Tuesday, Junet was replaced by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi.

"Following the resolutions of 2nd February, 2026, of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party's Council and National Executive Committee, the party notifies the public of the change of the following officials: the new Party Leader is H.E. Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, E.G.H, SC, the new Secretary General Hon. Caroli Omondi," the statement read in part.

The changes came days after Junet ruled out any possibility of ODM engaging with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's DCP Party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Wednesday, he dismissed the idea of coalition talks with Gachagua, citing the impeached deputy president's divisive rhetoric and tribal politics as a major barrier to any political cooperation.

"No, no, the DCP, we can't discuss anything with them. Can you discuss anything with Gachagua?" Junet asked. "He's the only impeached deputy president in Africa."

The National Assembly Minority Leader accused Gachagua of perpetuating tribalism and dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines, pointing to his controversial statements about communities and political shareholding.

"Because what that guy says and talks, you know, he's talking about my community, that community, this community, shares. These ones have shares. These ones should leave Kenya. These ones are Ugandans. He's always talking about communities and dividing Kenyans," Junet said. "How can we discuss anything with such a person?"

Despite shutting the door on Gachagua, Junet acknowledged that politics remains fluid and unpredictable, leaving room for other political arrangements ahead of the 2027 polls.

"Politics is the art of the unknown. Anything can happen in politics. Friends are foes tomorrow, foes are friends tomorrow. It's normal in politics," he stated.