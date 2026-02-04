Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has cast doubt on Marjan Hussein Marjan's resignation as IEBC CEO.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has cast doubt on Marjan Hussein Marjan's resignation as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer.

In an interview on Tuesday, February 3, the ODM Secretary General said it was too early to draw firm conclusions without clarity on the reasons behind the decision.

"For me, it would be prudent for us to await the details of the circumstances of his early exit before we make any meaningful comment. The problem we have with the commission is that most of the time, we do not know many of the reasons behind the decisions that they make," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, IEBC confirmed the exit of its Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, Marjan Hussein Marjan.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, IEBC clarified that the exit was not abrupt but a mutually agreed decision, and that the process of finding his successor has already begun.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), today, announces the formal exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Commission Secretary (CS), Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan, after reaching an agreement to terminate his services by mutual consent.

"This, in effect, brings to an end his tenure in IEBC and marks the beginning of the process of recruitment of a new CEO and Secretary to the Commission," the statement read.

File image of Marjan Hussein Marjan

IEBC assured the public that an acting official will be appointed to keep operations running smoothly and to avoid disruptions in duties such as elections and boundary delimitation.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will announce an interim replacement who will take over as Acting CEO/ CS in due course.

"This is in line with our commitment and resolve to ensure we have a seamless transition designed to maintain momentum in carrying forward the IEBC constitutional mandates, including conducting elections and boundaries delimitation, among other important functions," the statement added.

IEBC also linked Marjan’s departure to a restructuring effort within the Secretariat aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and institutional readiness.

"As the current CEO/CS exits, we embark on critical reforms within the Secretariat. We wish to assure Kenyans that any changes will be designed to ensure we achieve effective institutional preparedness, strengthen our internal accountability and results-oriented systems, and leadership continuity.

"The IEBC Secretariat is very crucial in service delivery on electoral management and related matters, and it is the intention of the Commission that it has to reflect the level of preparedness, passion, and commitment to delivering credible, free, and fair elections in Kenya," the statement continued.

Notably, IEBC acknowledged Marjan’s contribution, especially during a period when the Commission operated without fully constituted commissioners, crediting him with steering the Secretariat through the phase.

"The Commission takes this opportunity to appreciate the work of Mr. Marjan, who was a committed servant and offered his professional services and leadership to lEBC since March 2022, when he was appointed as CEO/CS.

"We particularly thank him for steering the Commission Secretariat during the period of absence of the Commissioners until the current Commission was fully constituted on 11th July 2025. The Commission wishes the former CEO/CS well in his future endeavors," the statement further read.