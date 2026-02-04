Editor's Review Edwin Sifuna has faulted the installation of Oburu Oginga as the party’s interim leader, arguing that the process did not follow the procedures set out in the party constitution.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has faulted the installation of Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga as the party’s interim leader, arguing that the process did not follow the procedures set out in the party constitution.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, February 3, Sifuna said the manner in which Oburu was installed did not meet constitutional requirements and suggested an alternative approach that would have ensured procedural compliance.

He explained that, in his view, the party could have opted for a temporary arrangement before convening a decision-making forum over the leadership transition.

"The installation of Oburu Oginga as interim party leader was not procedural in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

"What I would have advised had I been in that meeting is to allow one of the deputies to act for one month, and in 3 months’ time, call for a special NDC and do it procedurally and properly," he said.

Sifuna also addressed questions about why he was not present during the meeting that made the decision, clarifying that his absence was due to other responsibilities.

"I was not in that meeting because I was going to fetch my party leader to bring Baba back home. I don’t think anybody considers me important enough to be waited upon, and they have their reasons why they did it in the manner they did," he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the possibility of an NDC being convened and the prospect of him being removed as Secretary General, Sifuna said leadership positions within the party are not permanent and should remain open to capable members.

"It is okay. There is nowhere written that Sifuna can be the only one who is SG. I have said that I have predecessors, people who have done this job; I have young people in ODM who, I know for a fact, if they are given the opportunity, they can do this job even better than Sifuna or all the other SGs that have served before. It is not anyone’s birthright to be SG or to be in any position in the party," he further said.

Sifuna also weighed in on ODM’s future political strategy, cautioning against alliances he believes could weaken the party’s electoral prospects.

"ODM should seek partners who can help us win an election. For me, the easiest way for ODM to end up in opposition again is to join up with UDA. I know for a fact Ruto is going home; that one I am convinced 100%. I don’t see a pathway for him to power," he stated.

Notably, this comes two weeks after Suna East MP Junet Mohamed explained why the ODM Party was quick to install Oburu Oginga as its new party leader after Raila Odinga's death.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 21, the MP said ODM could not afford to delay in appointing a chairperson because it must always remain functional and organized.

"We were quick to install Oburu Odinga as party chair because ODM is a small government, you can’t leave it hanging; anything can happen. It is an institution that governs this country," he said.

At the same time, Junet dismissed concerns about Oburu's age, pointing out examples that show advanced age is not a barrier to leadership.

"Oburu Odinga is just 82 years old; he can still be president. In Zambia, Mutharika was recently elected at 85, and Paul Biya is 92, and both are running their countries," he added.