Uganda’s Ministry of Health has dismissed social media claims suggesting the country is experiencing an outbreak of the Nipah virus.

The clarification follows the circulation of a viral video online, which authorities say contains false and misleading information.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, the ministry said the content of the video does not reflect the reality on the ground.

The health body outlined the current surveillance situation, reassuring citizens and stakeholders that monitoring systems across the country remain active and effective.

The ministry clarified that no signs of the virus have been detected through any of the country’s established health monitoring mechanisms.

"The Ministry of Health informs the public, partners, and the international community that a video circulating on social media alleging an outbreak of Nipah virus in Uganda is false.

"Uganda has not registered any case or outbreak of Nipah virus. The country's surveillance systems, including event-based surveillance, community reporting structures, and the national laboratory network, remain fully functional. To date, no alerts, samples, or laboratory results suggestive of Nipah virus have been received or confirmed," the statement read.

Health officials also warned about the dangers of misinformation, noting that the spread of unverified claims can disrupt public confidence and hinder legitimate health work.

"The public is therefore advised to disregard the circulating video and avoid sharing unverified information. Misinformation can generate unnecessary fear, cause panic, and undermine ongoing public health efforts," the statement added.

The ministry also explained how Uganda continues to maintain disease surveillance in collaboration with both local and international partners.

Authorities assured that transparent communication would be maintained should any verified risk arise.

"The Ministry of Health continues to work closely with national, regional, and international partners to monitor, detect, and respond to priority diseases. Any verified public health threat will be promptly communicated through the official Ministry of Health communication channels.

"Ugandans are assured that the Ministry has a strong capacity for detecting and responding to public health emergencies, built over many years through trained responders, established rapid response systems, and access to medical countermeasures," the statement concluded.

This comes months after the Kenya National Public Health Institute [KNPHI] issued an alert to all counties following the outbreak of the Marburg virus disease (MVD) in South Ethiopia.

In a notice on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, KNPHI urged counties to be vigilant and put in place response measures to prevent the spread of the virus to Kenya.

MVD outbreak was confirmed in the Jinka area in South Ethiopia following laboratory testing of samples from a cluster of suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever.

"The Kenya National Public Health Institute [KNPHI] urges all counties to remain vigilant and strengthen preparedness and response measures to prevent the introduction and spread of Marburg virus disease (MVD) to Kenya," read the notice in part.

KNPHI advised counties to ensure immediate public health preparedness measures, including enhanced surveillance, case management preparedness, infection prevention and control, and risk communication and community engagement.

The institute also urged members of the public to practice regular hand hygiene and safe food handling, also advising against contact with infectious fluids and observe safe burial practices.

"By sustaining these measures and fostering ongoing collaboration, Kenya aims to mitigate the risk of Marburg virus spread and safeguard public health effectively," the instate added.