President William Ruto on Wednesday, February 4, took a jab at his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, while heaping praise on Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking during the UDA Aspirants Forum at State House, Ruto said DP Kindiki works as he used to when he was retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deputy.

“I was once the Deputy President under Uhuru Kenyatta; the work that this gentleman Kindiki is doing now is the same work I used to do when I was Deputy President,” said Ruto.

The Head of State said he is pleased to have an assistant who understands his work and how the government operates.

President Ruto slammed Gachagua, saying that when he was his deputy, he did not grasp matters the way Kindiki does.

File image of President William Ruto with Kithure Kindiki and Musalia Mudavadi.

“Today, I am happy that I have a principal assistant who understands his work. Let me ask you, if it were that other person, would he have the brain to understand things the way Kindiki does?” Ruto posed.

The President went on to say that since Kindiki became his assistant, his work has become easier as they now share responsibilities.

“My work has become easier because today I have an assistant who understands government matters; he understands roads, electricity, universal health coverage, education, and even savings. Now we share the work, and I am happy,” Ruto added.

Ruto’s praise of Kindiki came after he explained to UDA aspirants what the Kenya Kwanza government is doing in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

During the forum, DP Kindiki highlighted the progress made in education, health, infrastructure, housing, agriculture, and job creation.

Gachagua served as President Ruto’s deputy for two years from September 2022 to October 2024.

He was impeached by Parliament on charges including abuse of office and inciting ethnic tensions. The Senate confirmed the impeachment, leading to his removal from office.

Following his removal, President Ruto appointed Kindiki, who previously held the Interior docket, as the Deputy President.