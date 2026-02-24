Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity supply interruptions in 10 counties, including Nairobi and Kisumu, on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity supply interruptions in 10 counties across the country on Wednesday, February 25.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 4, the company said the power interruptions are necessary to facilitate maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, parts of Westlands including Brookside Drive, Matundu Lane, Brookside Gardens, Mua Park and Grevilia Groove will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The same applies to areas along Riara Road and parts of Ngong Road, including Oloitoktok Road, sections of Gitanga Road, Argwings Kodhek Road, Ole Dume Road and Ngong Road, as well as nearby institutions and businesses.

In Kajiado County, residents of Kitengela and surrounding estates such as Milimani Homes, Old Namanga Road, Vineyard School, Olive School and other nearby areas will be without electricity from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

In Nandi County, areas of Ndalat and Kabiiyet including Chepterwai, Kaiboi, Kamasai and Sangalo Factory will experience outages between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Kisumu County will see interruptions in Kianja, Nyabondo and Kibos areas, affecting institutions such as Great Lakes University, Kibos Sugar, Angira School and surrounding markets from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

In Kakamega County, Lutaso Market, Nambacha Market and Nancy Academy are among areas scheduled for outage within the same time frame.

In Bungoma County, Chebukaka and Teremi areas including Chebukaka Girls and Kapkateny Market will experience electricity interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Uasin Gishu County will be affected in areas such as Mlango Oletepes, Plateau Station, Eldoret Bypass and surrounding estates between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Meru County, the outage will affect Kagaene and areas around Meru University from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., while in Kirinyaga County, parts of Kagio Town including Spenza Millers and surrounding villages will be without power between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Nyeri County will also be affected, with Maragima, Kids Alive, Kangocho and Mwanda areas scheduled for outages between 8.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m., depending on location.