The Consulate General of the Republic of Kenya in Dubai has issued a notice informing Kenyans living abroad about the integration of key diaspora services onto eCitizen.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, the consulate announced that the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has on boarded essential services onto the government’s digital platform and their linkage to the Diaspora Integrated Information Management System (DIIMS).

"This is to inform that the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has onboarded core services on the eCitizen Platform and integrated the same with the Diaspora Integrated Information Management System (DIIMS) portal," the statement read.

According to the notice, the services now available include registration of Kenyans in the diaspora, registration of diaspora associations, requests by distressed persons, reporting of missing persons, reporting death, and crisis mapping, among others.

Kenyans in the diaspora have been encouraged to take advantage of the updated system and register accordingly.

"Kenyans are therefore invited to access the DIIMS via the link below https://platform.diaspora.go.ke," the statement concluded.

File image of Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu

This comes weeks after the State Department for Foreign Affairs has issued a notice to Kenyans residing in Saudi Arabia, announcing the launch of a 24/7 emergency consular service to assist those in distress.

In an update on Wednesday, January 14, the Consulate General of the Republic of Kenya in Jeddah said the service is accessible via a toll-free line.

"The Kenya Consulate in Jeddah has launched a toll free number for emergency consular services available 24/7," the consulate announced.

The toll-free number, 8001000352, is now operational, and the consulate has reassured Kenyans that support is available at any hour of the day.

"We're ready to help you navigate with care and respect. Call us anytime your safety and wellbeing matters. Help is only one call away," the consulate added.