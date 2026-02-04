Editor's Review Kirui presented Ruto with a yellow wheelbarrow that was imprinted with the words 'One man, one wheelbarrow, one dream'.

President William Ruto received UDA aspirant Emmanuel Kirui, who pushed a wheelbarrow from Mogotio, Baringo County, to the State House in Nairobi.

Ruto welcomed Kirui and was impressed by the wheelbarrow branded with the UDA party colours and slogans.

Kirui explained that the goal of his journey was to thank Ruto for the development projects in Mogotio constituency and also ask for an employment opportunity.

The two had a brief conversation before having a photo session with top UDA leadership, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar.

PHOTO | COURTESY President William Ruto welcomes Emmanuel Kirui to State House on February 4, 2026.

He was accompanied by the area Member of Parliament, Reuben Kiborek, who was proud of the milestone completed by the aspirant.

"No better feeling than being a destiny connector, a proud moment as Emmanuel Kurui meets President William Ruto to appreciate the development in Mogotio," Kiborek stated.

The aspirant left Baringo County on January 30 and arrived in Nairobi on January 3. He was received at the ruling party's headquarters by National Treasurer Japheth Nyakundi.

He was in the company of 40 other youths affiliated to the party during his journey. The group was provided with police security during their trip.

The contingent joined other aspirants from across the country for breakfast before attending the meeting hosted by President Ruto.

During his address, the President stressed the importance of having candidates, especially at the grassroots levels. He instructed all aspirants to popularise the party in their localities, specifically marketing the implementation of the manifesto.

Ruto assured all candidates that the party's preliminary elections would be fair. In addition, he announced a waiver of the Ksh200 fee required to register as an aspirant.