Editor's Review Police have arrested 14 goons suspected of causing chaos during the Linda Mwananchi rally.

Police in Kakamega have arrested 14 goons suspected of causing chaos during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega County.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 24, Western Region Police Commander Issa Mohamud confirmed that the suspects were nabbed when police officers pulled over a private vehicle.

Mohamud disclosed that the suspects were found in possession of crude weapons, including machetes and knives.

He told the press that the goons, who were not from the region, had allegedly been hired by leaders who organised the rally, and some who were not present during the event.

The suspects are being held in police custody, awaiting their arraignment in court.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of the Linda Mwananchi campaign trailer.

Mohamud also confirmed one fatality of one of the goons who attacked a man attending the rally organised by Nairobi Senator, Edwin Sifuna.

"A resident of Mbale Town was allegedly stabbed by an individual, and the matter was reported to the police. However, the suspect was attacked by the members of the public and succumbed to the injuries," he stated.

The Police Boss further reneged claims that police officers were responsible for the teargas canister that went off during the rally. He maintained that the cops had given the event a wide berth.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat warned politicians against inciting the youths to cause violence during political rallies.

"We are not going to condone the use of the youths politically, even as we proceed to the campaign period or in the upcoming election. That is criminal," Lagat stated.

The arrest came days after Sifuna and his contingent demanded that the police take action after several goons were arrested by his supporters.

According to the Senator, the goons were subjected to mob justice by the crowd, and could have died were it not for the intervention of Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.