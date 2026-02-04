Editor's Review Ford Foundation had been thrown into the limelight in the country in 2024, following the anti-government protests.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance Party Secretary-General Caroli Omondi had a meeting with the Ford Foundation on Tuesday, February 3.

In a post shared by Omondi revealed that the discussions were centred on matters of the upcoming 2027 general election.

The Suba South Member of Parliament delved further into the purpose of the meeting, explaining that the consultation addressed cooperation between Parliament and non-governmental organisations.

"Held a Consultative Meeting today with Officials of the Ford Foundation to discuss the strengthening of Parliamentary collaboration with non- state actors for effective Constitutional Implementation and Election Preparedness," he stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY Azimio Secretary General, Caroli Omondi (Centre)poses for a photo with Ford Foundation leaders.

The meeting happened just after the Azimio Council appointed Omondi to the new role, replacing Suna East counterpart, Junet Mohamed.

Initially, President William Ruto accused the foundation of masterminding and indirectly funding the protests.

Ruto had even vowed that he would not let foreigners cause political and economic instability in the country by inciting the youth against his government.

Amid the accusations, the firm came out to deny any involvement in the protests that rocked the country.

However, the President made a U-turn on his stance after meeting Ford Foundation President Darren Walker in New York.

The Head of State lauded the foundation for supporting Kenya's democracy, development, and reforms, agreeing to strengthen their partnership and review their host country agreements.

Ford Foundation also received heat from the Tanzanian government, which accused them of funding the political unrest in 2025. The NGO denounced the claims.