Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a warning over an increase in fraudulent messages targeting job seekers.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a warning over an increase in fraudulent messages targeting job seekers.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 17, the agency clarified that the messages circulating are fake and not linked to its official hiring procedures.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to inform the public of a rise in fraudulent messages and emails falsely claiming to be associated with the KeNHA recruitment processes," the statement read.

KeNHA revealed that several individuals have already reported being contacted by unknown persons posing as KeNHA officials.

"The Authority has received numerous reports from individuals who have been contacted by unknown persons requesting personal information or payment of fees in exchange for job opportunities," the statement added.

KeNHA clarified that its recruitment process does not involve any form of payment at any stage.

"KeNHA would like to clearly state that all recruitment is conducted strictly through official channels; KeNHA does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process," the statement further read.

As such, the agency urged the public to remain alert and verify any communication claiming to originate from the authority.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant. Always verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to originate from KeNHA.

"Official correspondence will only be issued through verified email addresses and published on our official website," the statement concluded.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

This comes days after two individuals were fined after they were found illegally cultivating crops within a road reserve along a busy highway in Nakuru County.

In a statement on Sunday, March 15, KeNHA said enforcement officers had carried out an operation targeting illegal activities along the Njoro-Mau Summit road.

KeNHA explained that the enforcement action was part of its ongoing efforts to protect road infrastructure and ensure that road reserves remained free from illegal use.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), South Rift Region, has taken enforcement action against illegal activities within the road reserve along the Njoro – Mau Summit (B129) Road," the statement read.

According to KeNHA, the individuals were discovered cultivating crops inside the protected corridor during a coordinated operation involving KeNHA officers and another enforcement unit.

"Two individuals found cultivating crops within the road reserve were arrested during an operation led by the Roads Superintendent in collaboration with the Axle Load Enforcement Unit (ALEHU). The suspects were arraigned in court and both were convicted," the statement added.

Following the court proceedings, the offenders were issued with a fine, with the authority reiterating that road reserves were legally protected areas where activities such as farming or construction were prohibited.

"Each offender was fined Ksh10,000 or, in default, will serve three (3) months imprisonment. KeNHA reminds the public that road reserves are protected areas. Encroachment, including farming, construction, or other activities within these corridors, is illegal," the statement further read.

KeNHA urged members of the public to avoid encroaching on road reserves, noting that keeping the areas clear was essential for road safety.

"Further, members of the public are urged to respect and keep road reserves clear to ensure safety and allow for road maintenance and future development," the statement concluded.