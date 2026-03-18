Editor's Review The second contingent of Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti has returned to the country.

The second contingent of 215 Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti has returned to the country.

The officers landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, March 17, night aboard a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo receiving police officers returning from Haiti.

The officers were received by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, National Security Advisor to the President Monica Juma, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and Deputy National Security Advisor Joseph Boinnet.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 18, PS Omollo praised the officers for their professionalism and bravery, noting that they served under challenging and often dangerous conditions while representing Kenya on the global stage.

“Their response to the call of duty was swift and selfless. In a foreign land, under difficult and often dangerous conditions, alongside the Haitian National Police, they upheld the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and courage, flying the Kenyan flag with distinction,” he stated.

File image of police officers deployed in Haiti at JKIA.

The Interior PS also honoured three officers who lost their lives during the mission, describing them as gallant heroes.

PS Omollo assured the families of the deceased officers of continued government support.

“To the families who lost their loved ones, please know that the Government of Kenya and this administration will continue to stand with you,” he stated.

File image of Kenyan officers deployed in Haiti at JKIA.

PS Omollo mentioned that the Kenyan-led mission in Haiti contributed to stabilizing key areas and supporting the Haitian National Police in restoring public order.

“Your work helped protect civilians, safeguard critical infrastructure, and strengthen the security response in communities facing serious challenges,” said PS Omollo.

Further, PS Omollo reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working with Haiti and the international community to consolidate gains made and support long-term peace and stability.

"Kenya will continue to stand with Haiti and with our global partners to ensure that the progress made is sustained," the Interior PS added.

The first contingent, comprising 230 police officers, returned to Kenya on Tuesday, December 9, 2026.

Kenya had deployed over 800 officers to restore peace in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS).

File image of Kenyan officers returning from Haiti at JKIA.

The mandate of the mission ended on September 30, 2025, with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approving the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) to replace the Kenyan-led mission.

The GSF will comprise 5,550 uniformed personnel, including police officers and soldiers, unlike the current mission.

The force, which has been granted a 12-month mandate, will work closely with the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the Haitian Armed Forces to conduct intelligence-led operations to neutralize gangs, provide security for critical infrastructure, and support humanitarian access.