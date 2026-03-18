Editor's Review KRA has announced that it will conduct a planned fire drill at Times Tower as part of safety and emergency preparedness measures.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that it will conduct a planned fire drill at Times Tower as part of safety and emergency preparedness measures.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 17, KRA informed staff and visitors that the exercise will take place on Wednesday, March 18.

"The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wishes to notify the public that a fire drill exercise will be conducted on Wednesday, 18th March 2026 at Times Tower Building," the notice read.

KRA explained that the exercise forms part of efforts to comply with safety regulations while ensuring both staff and visitors are well-prepared in the event of an emergency.

"The exercise is part of KRA's ongoing efforts to enhance emergency preparedness and ensure the safety of staff and the public, in compliance with statutory fire safety requirements. The exercise will be conducted efficiently and is expected to take a minimal amount of time," the notice added.

According to KRA, the drill will simulate real-life emergency scenarios to test response systems and coordination among teams.

"During the drill, simulated emergency response activities will be conducted, including evacuation procedures and coordination among safety teams," the notice further read.

File image of KRA offices

Members of the public in and around the building have been advised to expect visible signs of the drill, including alarms and increased activity by emergency teams.

"As a result, members of the public, visitors and tenants within Times Tower Building and its environs may notice alarm activations, movement of staff and an increased presence of safety and emergency response teams," the notice continued.

Despite the potentially alarming nature of such activities, KRA reassured the public that there is no cause for concern.

"KRA would like to reassure the members of the public that this is a procedural safety exercise and should not be a cause for alarm," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after KRA addressed concerns over privacy following the rollout of body-worn cameras for its officers.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, March 10, the agency explained that the recordings captured by the devices are handled in compliance with the data protection laws.

"The recordings are processed in accordance with the principles of lawful processing under the Data Protection Act, 2019 (Kenya)," the statement read.

KRA said the cameras helps create verifiable records of interactions, which can be used in case of disputes, investigations, or accountability reviews.

"KRA body-worn cameras are used within this framework to support transparency, accountability, and proper documentation of official border interactions," the statement added.